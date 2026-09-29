Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 29 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 29 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 29 September 2026:
Private Part Cut, Mahamadhuri’s Weapon Photo Goes Viral: Mystery Deepens Over Premanand Maharaj Disciple’s Death
A photo of Premanand Maharaj’s close disciple Mahamadhuri allegedly holding a weapon has gone viral. It surfaced days after disciple Deepak Kumar’s death, which Mathura Police are investigating. Read More
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 28 September 2026 - Evening
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 28 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More
SIR Row: Congress Protest Across States Demanding CEC's Resignation; 'Gaddar Gyanesh' Painted Outside Agra Home
Congress workers protested in Jharkhand and Maharashtra seeking CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over SIR allegations. In Agra, protesters also defaced his residence with derogatory slogans. Read More
Trump Asked Xi If China Wanted To Buy US Weapons Amid Taiwan Arms Sale Row: Envoy
US Ambassador David Perdue said Trump told Xi that the US sells arms globally and even asked if China wanted to buy US weapons, amid a pending Washington arms sale to Taiwan. Read More
Lata Mangeshkar 97th Birth Anniversary: PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath, Rekha Gupta And Other Leaders Pay Tribute
Lata Mangeshkar’s 97th birth anniversary: PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath, Rekha Gupta and others remembered the legendary singer and her lasting contribution to Indian music. Read More
‘Poster Wrongly Circulated As Scene From Film’: ‘Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha’ Makers On Vanar Wearing Spectacles
The makers of Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha have reacted to the film’s poster showing a vanar wearing spectacles, after social media users trolled them for featuring modern eyewear in the Treta Yuga. Read More
Vithya Ramraj Shatters PT Usha's 42-Year-Old National Record To Win Bronze At Asian Games
Vithya Ramraj shattered PT Usha's 42-year-old national record by clocking 54.75s to win the bronze medal in women's 400m hurdles at the Asian Games 2026. Read More
Murali Sreeshankar Secures Long Jump Silver Medal Despite Injury At Asian Games 2026
India's Murali Sreeshankar wins silver in the men's long jump at the Asian Games 2026 with an 8.07m jump, fighting through a knee injury and heavy rain. Read More
KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question
An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More
Tata Trusts Propose Tata Sons Reorganisation, TESS, TCE Merger And Seek RBI Nod
Tata Trusts propose merging TESS and TCE with Tata Sons to end its NBFC and CIC classification, subject to RBI approval. The restructured entity will have Rs 1.05 lakh crore revenue. Read More