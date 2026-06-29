Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 29 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 29 June 2026:

PoK Rebellion: CCTV Shows Pak Rangers Looting Petrol Pump; 70,000 Protesters Stay Defiant PoJK protests entered Day 20 as CCTV footage allegedly showed Rangers looting a petrol pump, fuelling anger across the region. Read More 'Our Partnership Will Grow Even Stronger': PM Modi Addresses Seychelles Parliament PM Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to address Seychelles Parliament, reaffirming stronger bilateral ties and expanding cooperation. Read More Offline Phone, Winter Hoodie, Cliff Edge: Inside The 10-Hour 'Digital Blackout' In Pune Murder Probe Police allege Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal was murdered in a plot by his fiancée and her lover. Investigators say digital evidence, CCTV and phone records exposed the alleged cover-up and alibi. Read More Mojtaba Khamenei Calls For Legal Action Against US, Israel Over Civilian Deaths In Iran Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei called for legal action against the US and Israel as Iran reaffirmed sole control of the Strait of Hormuz. Read More Quote Of The Day | How R. Madhavan Explains The Right Way To Handle Setbacks R. Madhavan shares a powerful lesson on handling failure and protecting self-confidence. His words remind us that while learning from mistakes matters, constantly reliving setbacks can damage growth. Read More Harvey Weinstein's California Rape Conviction Upheld, 16-Year Sentence Vacated For Resentencing A California court has upheld the conviction of disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein but said a lower court judge must resentence him. Allegations against Weinstein sparked the #MeToo movement. Read More Dominant India drub Pakistan 7-1 in FIH Pro League London, Jun 26 (PTI): A dominant India thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan 7-1 in their return leg match of the FIH Pro League here on Frida. Read More WATCH: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Gets Emotional As Bosnia And Herzegovina Create History Bosnia and Herzegovina have reached the FIFA World Cup knockout stage for the first time, leaving Zlatan Ibrahimovic emotional as he praised the team's historic achievement. Read More Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason? Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More 'Jewar To Emerge As India's Semiconductor Hub': Ashwini Vaishnaw Vaishnaw said India had been importing PCBs worth nearly Rs 40,000 crore every year and domestic production would substantially reduce import dependence. Read More