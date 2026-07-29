Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 29 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 29 July 2026:

Abhijeet Dipke Warns Of Massive Protest If 'Harassment' Of Students Continues CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke warned of a massive protest, alleging students continue to face police harassment despite states withdrawing cases. Read More Rahul Gandhi Slams Pralhad Joshi's Appointment As Education Minister, Calls Him 'Defender Of Rapists' Addressing reporters outside Parliament, Gandhi alleged that the BJP had placed its faith in someone who is a "defender of rapists". Read More Owaisi's 'Neighbouring Country' Warning; Tharoor Flags Structural Flaws In Anti-Paper Leak Bill Debate Owaisi warned against repeating what happened in the 'neighbouring country', while Tharoor said paper leaks expose deeper flaws in India's exam system. Read More Trump Holds ‘Positive, Productive’ Meetings With Netanyahu And Zelenskyy At White House Trump met Netanyahu and Zelenskyy separately in US as Iran and Ukraine topped the agenda. The leaders discussed regional security, military aid, and the ongoing wars in the Middle East and Europe. Read More ‘My Efforts Were Genuine’: Dhanush Breaks Silence On Controversy Over Winning 2 National Awards In One Year Dhanush responded to criticism over his double win at the 72nd National Film Awards, saying he respects differing opinions but urged people to celebrate his achievements instead of overlooking them. Read More Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 Gets CBFC Nod Without Cuts With A Certificate Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 has received an A certificate from the CBFC without any cuts. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the Partition drama explores humanity, hope, and coexistence, bringing together an acclaimed cast ahead of its theatrical release on August 14. Read More Priya silences home crowd as Preeti, Jadumani enter CWG boxing semifinals Glasgow, Jul 28 (PTI): Reigning Asian champion Priya Ghanghas silenced a partisan Scottish crowd with a stirring comeback victory over home favourite Niamh Mitchell, while Preeti Pawar and Jadumani Singh delivered clinical performances as all three Indians assured themselves of at least bronze medals at the Commonwealth Games here on Tuesda. Read More Gulveer wins historic silver in men's 10,000m; Pooja crashes out in high jump Glasgow, Jul 28 (PTI): Asian Games bronze medallist Gulveer Singh produced a remarkable performance to win a historic silver medal in the men's 10,000m at the Commonwealth Games here on Tuesday, becoming the first Indian to secure a podium finish in the even. Read More Amitabh Bachchan Returns For Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18; Sony Reveals Premiere Date Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on August 10, 2026, with Amitabh Bachchan returning as host. Sony releases the new 'Sochna Padega' theme and premiere details. Read More India-Nepal Rail Milestone: First Direct Freight Train Reaches Biratnagar From Kolkata Sharma said the development underscores the growing role of the Northeast Frontier Railway in strengthening international rail connectivity and facilitating seamless cross-border trade. Read More