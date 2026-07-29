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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 29 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 29 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 29 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 29 Jul 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 29 July 2026:

  1. Abhijeet Dipke Warns Of Massive Protest If 'Harassment' Of Students Continues

    CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke warned of a massive protest, alleging students continue to face police harassment despite states withdrawing cases. Read More

  2. Rahul Gandhi Slams Pralhad Joshi's Appointment As Education Minister, Calls Him 'Defender Of Rapists'

    Addressing reporters outside Parliament, Gandhi alleged that the BJP had placed its faith in someone who is a "defender of rapists". Read More

  3. Owaisi's 'Neighbouring Country' Warning; Tharoor Flags Structural Flaws In Anti-Paper Leak Bill Debate

    Owaisi warned against repeating what happened in the 'neighbouring country', while Tharoor said paper leaks expose deeper flaws in India's exam system. Read More

  4. Trump Holds ‘Positive, Productive’ Meetings With Netanyahu And Zelenskyy At White House

    Trump met Netanyahu and Zelenskyy separately in US as Iran and Ukraine topped the agenda. The leaders discussed regional security, military aid, and the ongoing wars in the Middle East and Europe. Read More

  5. ‘My Efforts Were Genuine’: Dhanush Breaks Silence On Controversy Over Winning 2 National Awards In One Year

    Dhanush responded to criticism over his double win at the 72nd National Film Awards, saying he respects differing opinions but urged people to celebrate his achievements instead of overlooking them. Read More

  6. Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 Gets CBFC Nod Without Cuts With A Certificate

    Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 has received an A certificate from the CBFC without any cuts. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the Partition drama explores humanity, hope, and coexistence, bringing together an acclaimed cast ahead of its theatrical release on August 14. Read More

  7. Priya silences home crowd as Preeti, Jadumani enter CWG boxing semifinals

    Glasgow, Jul 28 (PTI): Reigning Asian champion Priya Ghanghas silenced a partisan Scottish crowd with a stirring comeback victory over home favourite Niamh Mitchell, while Preeti Pawar and Jadumani Singh delivered clinical performances as all three Indians assured themselves of at least bronze medals at the Commonwealth Games here on Tuesda. Read More

  8. Gulveer wins historic silver in men's 10,000m; Pooja crashes out in high jump

    Glasgow, Jul 28 (PTI): Asian Games bronze medallist Gulveer Singh produced a remarkable performance to win a historic silver medal in the men's 10,000m at the Commonwealth Games here on Tuesday, becoming the first Indian to secure a podium finish in the even. Read More

  9. Amitabh Bachchan Returns For Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18; Sony Reveals Premiere Date

    Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on August 10, 2026, with Amitabh Bachchan returning as host. Sony releases the new 'Sochna Padega' theme and premiere details. Read More

  10. India-Nepal Rail Milestone: First Direct Freight Train Reaches Biratnagar From Kolkata

    Sharma said the development underscores the growing role of the Northeast Frontier Railway in strengthening international rail connectivity and facilitating seamless cross-border trade. Read More

Before You Go

Political Twist: Sharad Pawar Rejects NCP Merger Buzz, Says No Question of Reuniting Factions

Published at : 29 Jul 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
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