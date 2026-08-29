Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 29 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 29 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 29 August 2026:
B Nagendra In Tears, Quits Karnataka Cabinet Amid Valmiki Corporation Allegations
Karnataka Minister B Nagendra resigned amid BJP pressure over alleged Rs 89-crore Valmiki Corporation irregularities. He had quit in 2024 over the row and was re-inducted earlier this month. Read More
PM Modi, RSS, China References At Centre Of Sonia Gandhi Book Row? Penguin India Responds
According to sources, the passages at the centre of the reported disagreement relate to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure, the RSS and alleged Chinese encroachment on the Indian border. Read More
320 Indians Still Untraceable After Nepal Floods: MEA Gives Update
More than 400 Indians stranded on China side of Nepal-China border are safe, MEA says. India is coordinating evacuation and sending a third relief flight to flood-hit Nepal. Read More
Nepal Flood Tragedy: Army Crawls To Rescue People Trapped In Mud-Filled Tunnel, Chilling Video
Nepal Army released a horrifying video of rescuers pulling people from a mud-filled tunnel in Rasuwa. Hundreds have died, 1,000+ remain missing and a fresh flood threat looms. Read More
‘Ramayana’ Telugu Rights: Dil Raju In Talks To Buy Yash, Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer For Rs 105 Cr
Ramayana Telugu rights: Dil Raju is reportedly in talks to acquire the theatrical distribution rights for Ramayana in the Telugu-speaking states. Read More
Delhi Model Murder: Accused Gym Trainer Shot In Both Legs During Encounter, Arrested
The accused in the Delhi model murder case has been arrested after police shot him in both legs during an encounter. He reportedly fired four rounds at the cops before the police retaliated. Read More
Troll Asks After World Champion To Retire, His Witty Reply Goes Viral
D Gukesh gave a hilarious reply after a social media user told him to retire, leaving fans amused by the World Champion’s comeback. Read More
PM Modi Delivers Reality Check On Indian Sports, Spells Out 'Bitter Truth'
Highlighting what he described as a “bitter truth,” PM Modi noted that India does not compete in a large number of sports featured at the Olympics. Read More
TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations
Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More
Sebi bars Trafiksol ITS, its promoters from securities market for 1 year; slaps Rs 1.05 cr fine
New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI): Markets regulator Sebi on Friday barred Trafiksol ITS Technologies Ltd and its promoter-directors Jitendra Das and Poonam Das from accessing the securities market for one year and imposed penalties totalling Rs . Read More