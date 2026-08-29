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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 29 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 29 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 29 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 29 Aug 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 29 August 2026:

  1. B Nagendra In Tears, Quits Karnataka Cabinet Amid Valmiki Corporation Allegations

    Karnataka Minister B Nagendra resigned amid BJP pressure over alleged Rs 89-crore Valmiki Corporation irregularities. He had quit in 2024 over the row and was re-inducted earlier this month. Read More

  2. PM Modi, RSS, China References At Centre Of Sonia Gandhi Book Row? Penguin India Responds

    According to sources, the passages at the centre of the reported disagreement relate to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure, the RSS and alleged Chinese encroachment on the Indian border. Read More

  3. 320 Indians Still Untraceable After Nepal Floods: MEA Gives Update

    More than 400 Indians stranded on China side of Nepal-China border are safe, MEA says. India is coordinating evacuation and sending a third relief flight to flood-hit Nepal. Read More

  4. Nepal Flood Tragedy: Army Crawls To Rescue People Trapped In Mud-Filled Tunnel, Chilling Video

    Nepal Army released a horrifying video of rescuers pulling people from a mud-filled tunnel in Rasuwa. Hundreds have died, 1,000+ remain missing and a fresh flood threat looms. Read More

  5. ‘Ramayana’ Telugu Rights: Dil Raju In Talks To Buy Yash, Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer For Rs 105 Cr

    Ramayana Telugu rights: Dil Raju is reportedly in talks to acquire the theatrical distribution rights for Ramayana in the Telugu-speaking states. Read More

  6. Delhi Model Murder: Accused Gym Trainer Shot In Both Legs During Encounter, Arrested

    The accused in the Delhi model murder case has been arrested after police shot him in both legs during an encounter. He reportedly fired four rounds at the cops before the police retaliated. Read More

  7. Troll Asks After World Champion To Retire, His Witty Reply Goes Viral

    D Gukesh gave a hilarious reply after a social media user told him to retire, leaving fans amused by the World Champion’s comeback. Read More

  8. PM Modi Delivers Reality Check On Indian Sports, Spells Out 'Bitter Truth'

    Highlighting what he described as a “bitter truth,” PM Modi noted that India does not compete in a large number of sports featured at the Olympics. Read More

  9. TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations

    Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More

  10. Sebi bars Trafiksol ITS, its promoters from securities market for 1 year; slaps Rs 1.05 cr fine

    New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI): Markets regulator Sebi on Friday barred Trafiksol ITS Technologies Ltd and its promoter-directors Jitendra Das and Poonam Das from accessing the securities market for one year and imposed penalties totalling Rs . Read More

Published at : 29 Aug 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
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