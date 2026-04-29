Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 29 April 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 29 April 2026:

‘Flights May Be Cancelled’: Airline Body Writes To Govt Amid Fuel Price Surge Airlines warn of flight cuts as ATF prices surge, seek tax relief and govt support to offset rising fuel costs and mounting losses. Read More Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 28 April 2026 - Evening Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 28 April 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More ‘SP, Congress Stalled Women’s Reservation’: PM Modi Vows To Push Bill Forward Modi seeks support for women’s reservation, vows to push the bill, and flags off new trains to boost connectivity between UP, Maharashtra and key religious hubs. Read More Trump Claims ‘Iran In State Of Collapse, Wants Strait Of Hormuz Reopened Immediately’ Trump claims Iran is in “collapse” and seeking Hormuz reopening, though Tehran’s official stance continues to frame the strait as strategic leverage. Read More Election Commission Just Deployed AI To Watch Bengal's Polling Booths The Election Commission has deployed an AI system to monitor Bengal's polling booths live, flagging trouble and alerting security teams within minutes on voting day. Read More Tooth Broken, Face Swollen: Splitsvilla 16 Contestant Brutally Assaulted In Mumbai Club; Shares Video The Splitsvilla contestant claimed that she was hit so hard that one of her teeth broke and her face swelled up. The assault reportedly continued until others intervened. Read More Vinesh Phogat Alleges ‘Deliberate Attempt’ To Block Wrestling Comeback Vinesh Phogat claims she failed to register for key wrestling tournament, alleging a “deliberate attempt” to stop her comeback bid. Read More Manu Bhaker Asked About Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Triggers Social Media Backlash Manu Bhaker backs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as a future star, but the Olympic medallist being asked about cricket sparks backlash on social media. Read More 'Good News Coming?' Paps Question Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain - Actress Reacts Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain spark pregnancy rumours circulate after a viral paparazzi moment on Laughter Chefs sets. Actress reacts subtly, leaving fans curious despite earlier clarification. Read More Why UAE Is Leaving OPEC: What The Oil Group Does And Why It Matters The move has renewed attention on the powerful oil-producing bloc and the role it plays in shaping global crude prices. Read More