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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 28 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 28 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 28 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 28 Sep 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 28 September 2026:

  1. LPU Protest Escalates In Phagwara: Students Block NH-44, Set Police Vehicle On Fire, Stone-Pelt | VIDEO

    Students at Lovely Professional University in Punjab’s Phagwara protested over an alleged rape claim, with violence erupting as protesters blocked NH-44, damaged property and clashed with police. Read More

  2. Bengal SIR: EC Rejects TMC’s 31-Seat Re-Poll Plea, Tells SC, ‘TMC Also Won By Narrow Margins’

    EC tells Supreme Court over 37 lakh appeals remain pending before West Bengal SIR tribunals, but says they did not affect election results and rejects TMC’s 31-seat poll plea. Read More

  3. CJP Protest: Mumbai Police Denies Permission For October 2 Stir Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Dipke Warns Of ‘Jail Bharo’

    CJP co-founder Abhijeet Dipke said Mumbai Police denied permission for its October 2 protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, warning of a “Jail Bharo Andolan” if blocked. Read More

  4. Mojtaba Khamenei Survived 2 US-Israel Strikes, Was 'Pulled From Hospital Rubble': Report

    Iranian cleric Mohsen Heydari said Mojtaba Khamenei survived two US-Israel strikes, including being pulled from hospital rubble. Iran’s president says he is “completely” healthy. Read More

  5. PM Modi Sings Along Hanuman Ansh's 'Parvati', Plays Kanjira At Delhi's Bhajan Clubbing: WATCH

    PM Modi attended a Delhi bhajan clubbing event marking Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s 110th birth anniversary and was seen playing kanjira during Hanuman Ansh’s ‘Parvati’ bhajan. Read More

  6. Gujarat Artist Creates Surat’s ‘Smallest Ganesha Idol’ On Pencil Tip | WATCH

    Surat-based artist Patel Mayank Dineshbhai has created what is being described as the city’s “smallest Ganesha idol” - a 6mm sculpture carved on the tip of a pencil. Read More

  7. Shaili Singh Hair Measurement Controversy: How A Hair Mark Made Her Asian Games Jump 6.42m

    Shaili Singh finished fourth at Asian Games 2026 after her long jump was measured at 6.42m. Here’s why her hair became part of the measurement. Read More

  8. India’s Asian Games Kabaddi, Shooting, Squash & Other Medallists Receive Special Praise From PM Modi

    PM Narendra Modi congratulated India’s Asian Games medallists and praised standout performances across squash, shooting, table tennis and athletics. Read More

  9. KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question

    An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More

  10. Bank Employees’ Strike Deferred After Association-Union Meeting; Saturday Holidays, PLI Scheme Discussed

    IBA and UFBU deferred proposed bank strikes after talks, agreeing to form a panel on Saturday holidays, discuss PLI changes for senior officers and resolve pending issues. Read More

Published at : 28 Sep 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
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Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Morning Headlines Todays Morning Headlines Breakfast News
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