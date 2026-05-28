Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 28 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 28 May 2026:

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 27 May 2026 - Afternoon Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 27 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today Read More Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 27 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 27 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More ‘Not Suicide, But Broken & Corrupt system’: Rahul Gandhi On NEET Aspirant’s Death Rahul Gandhi met NEET aspirant Pradeep Meghwal’s family and blamed a “broken and corrupt system” for his death, accusing the Centre of failing to stop exam leaks and protect students. Read More ‘Complete Fabrication’: US Denies Iran’s Explosive Hormuz Deal Claim Iranian state television cited what it called a draft “memorandum of understanding”, while clarifying that the text had not yet been “finalised”. Read More Honey Singh On His Bipolar Disorder Struggle, Says 'Fame Meant Nothing, I Wanted Death' Yo Yo Honey Singh opened up about his painful battle with bipolar disorder, revealing he once prayed for death and lived in isolation for seven years. The singer also spoke about addiction. Read More Urvashi Rautela Slams AI Pic of Her Kneeling Before Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra: 'Please Stop This Toxicity' Urvashi Rautela slammed a viral AI-generated image showing her kneeling before Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, and Deepika Padukone. Calling out fan wars and comparisons. Read More Praggnanandhaa stuns Magnus Carlsen; Gukesh suffers another setback Oslo, May 28 (PTI): R Praggnanandhaa proved he can go toe-to-toe with Magnus Carlsen, defeating the Norwegian world N. Read More My focus was on hitting sixes, I can score centuries in future: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Mullanpur, May 27 (PTI): Rajasthan Royals' star batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was not aware of the record of the fastest century in the IPL which he missed by three runs, but said his focus was on hitting sixes and and score maximum runs as he steered his team to a win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator here on Wednesda. Read More Dhurandhar TV Premiere: Ranveer Singh Film To Air On Three Channels Simultaneously Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is set to premiere on television as its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, gears up for its OTT release. Read More Airfare Pressure Ahead? Air India, IndiGo Cut Domestic Flights Over Rising ATF Prices Air India will cut up to 22 per cent of its domestic flights during the period, while IndiGo plans to reduce domestic capacity by 5 to 7 per cent. Read More