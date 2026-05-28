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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 28 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 28 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 28 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 28 May 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 28 May 2026:

  1. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 27 May 2026 - Afternoon

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 27 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today Read More

  2. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 27 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 27 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  3. ‘Not Suicide, But Broken & Corrupt system’: Rahul Gandhi On NEET Aspirant’s Death

    Rahul Gandhi met NEET aspirant Pradeep Meghwal’s family and blamed a “broken and corrupt system” for his death, accusing the Centre of failing to stop exam leaks and protect students. Read More

  4. ‘Complete Fabrication’: US Denies Iran’s Explosive Hormuz Deal Claim

    Iranian state television cited what it called a draft “memorandum of understanding”, while clarifying that the text had not yet been “finalised”. Read More

  5. Honey Singh On His Bipolar Disorder Struggle, Says 'Fame Meant Nothing, I Wanted Death'

    Yo Yo Honey Singh opened up about his painful battle with bipolar disorder, revealing he once prayed for death and lived in isolation for seven years. The singer also spoke about addiction. Read More

  6. Urvashi Rautela Slams AI Pic of Her Kneeling Before Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra: 'Please Stop This Toxicity'

    Urvashi Rautela slammed a viral AI-generated image showing her kneeling before Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, and Deepika Padukone. Calling out fan wars and comparisons. Read More

  7. Praggnanandhaa stuns Magnus Carlsen; Gukesh suffers another setback

    Oslo, May 28 (PTI): R Praggnanandhaa proved he can go toe-to-toe with Magnus Carlsen, defeating the Norwegian world N. Read More

  8. My focus was on hitting sixes, I can score centuries in future: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

    Mullanpur, May 27 (PTI): Rajasthan Royals' star batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was not aware of the record of the fastest century in the IPL which he missed by three runs, but said his focus was on hitting sixes and and score maximum runs as he steered his team to a win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator here on Wednesda. Read More

  9. Dhurandhar TV Premiere: Ranveer Singh Film To Air On Three Channels Simultaneously

    Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is set to premiere on television as its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, gears up for its OTT release. Read More

  10. Airfare Pressure Ahead? Air India, IndiGo Cut Domestic Flights Over Rising ATF Prices

    Air India will cut up to 22 per cent of its domestic flights during the period, while IndiGo plans to reduce domestic capacity by 5 to 7 per cent. Read More

Before You Go

Kerala: ED raid sparks clash in Thiruvananthapuram, vehicles attacked, police injured

Published at : 28 May 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
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Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Morning Headlines Todays Morning Headlines Breakfast News
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