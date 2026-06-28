Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 28 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 28 June 2026:

'Only Handful Of Issues Left': US Envoy Says India Trade Deal Will Be Completed In Next Few Weeks Or Months US Ambassador Sergio Gor said India and the US are close to finalising a trade deal, with only a few issues left. He also said President Donald Trump is keen to visit India soon. Read More

'Modi And Trump Think Alike': US Envoy Sergio Gor On The Leaders' Bond The personal rapport between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump has been a defining feature of India-US relations during both leaders' time in office. Read More

'Context Ignored': Defence Ministry Defends Rajnath Singh After Operation Sindoor Remarks Go Viral The move marks the first formal public acknowledgement of fatalities suffered by the Indian armed forces during the operation. Read More

Pakistan: Explosion, Heavy Gunfire Reported Near Rangers Headquarters In Karachi; 3 Killed Including Suicide Bomber A suspected suicide attack targeted a Pakistan Rangers compound in Karachi, triggering an explosion and gunfight. Two people were injured as security forces continue operations against the attackers. Read More

Quote Of The Day | How R. Madhavan Explains The Right Way To Handle Setbacks R. Madhavan shares a powerful lesson on handling failure and protecting self-confidence. His words remind us that while learning from mistakes matters, constantly reliving setbacks can damage growth. Read More

Harvey Weinstein's California Rape Conviction Upheld, 16-Year Sentence Vacated For Resentencing A California court has upheld the conviction of disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein but said a lower court judge must resentence him. Allegations against Weinstein sparked the #MeToo movement. Read More

Dominant India drub Pakistan 7-1 in FIH Pro League London, Jun 26 (PTI): A dominant India thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan 7-1 in their return leg match of the FIH Pro League here on Frida. Read More

WATCH: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Gets Emotional As Bosnia And Herzegovina Create History Bosnia and Herzegovina have reached the FIFA World Cup knockout stage for the first time, leaving Zlatan Ibrahimovic emotional as he praised the team's historic achievement. Read More

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason? Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More