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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 28 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 28 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 28 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 28 Jun 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 28 June 2026:

  1. 'Only Handful Of Issues Left': US Envoy Says India Trade Deal Will Be Completed In Next Few Weeks Or Months

    US Ambassador Sergio Gor said India and the US are close to finalising a trade deal, with only a few issues left. He also said President Donald Trump is keen to visit India soon. Read More

  2. 'Modi And Trump Think Alike': US Envoy Sergio Gor On The Leaders' Bond

    The personal rapport between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump has been a defining feature of India-US relations during both leaders' time in office. Read More

  3. 'Context Ignored': Defence Ministry Defends Rajnath Singh After Operation Sindoor Remarks Go Viral

    The move marks the first formal public acknowledgement of fatalities suffered by the Indian armed forces during the operation. Read More

  4. Pakistan: Explosion, Heavy Gunfire Reported Near Rangers Headquarters In Karachi; 3 Killed Including Suicide Bomber

    A suspected suicide attack targeted a Pakistan Rangers compound in Karachi, triggering an explosion and gunfight. Two people were injured as security forces continue operations against the attackers. Read More

  5. Quote Of The Day | How R. Madhavan Explains The Right Way To Handle Setbacks

    R. Madhavan shares a powerful lesson on handling failure and protecting self-confidence. His words remind us that while learning from mistakes matters, constantly reliving setbacks can damage growth. Read More

  6. Harvey Weinstein's California Rape Conviction Upheld, 16-Year Sentence Vacated For Resentencing

    A California court has upheld the conviction of disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein but said a lower court judge must resentence him. Allegations against Weinstein sparked the #MeToo movement. Read More

  7. Dominant India drub Pakistan 7-1 in FIH Pro League

    London, Jun 26 (PTI): A dominant India thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan 7-1 in their return leg match of the FIH Pro League here on Frida. Read More

  8. WATCH: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Gets Emotional As Bosnia And Herzegovina Create History

    Bosnia and Herzegovina have reached the FIFA World Cup knockout stage for the first time, leaving Zlatan Ibrahimovic emotional as he praised the team's historic achievement. Read More

  9. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason?

    Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More

  10. Telangana govt, SBI reach amicable solution to land row

    Hyderabad, Jun 27 (PTI): The Telangana government and the State Bank of India (SBI) arrived at an amicable solution to a row between the two sides over a land parcel here on Saturda. Read More

Before You Go

Breaking: Washington's Secret Deal Ignites Beirut Fire; Khamenei's Final Journey to Draw 20 Million

Published at : 28 Jun 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Morning Headlines Todays Morning Headlines Breakfast News
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