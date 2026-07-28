Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 28 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 28 July 2026:

Bihar Govt To Withdraw Cases Against NEET Protesters, Release Detainees Bihar will withdraw all cases against NEET protesters, release detainees and halt future legal action linked to protests held before July 26. Read More 'India Needs A Change In Political Culture': Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Hits Out At BJP, Congress Sonam Wangchuk's wife Geetanjali Angmo accused both the BJP and Congress of branding and trolling them, saying India needs a political culture based on dialogue, truth and respect for dissent. Read More Rijiju Slams Congress; Speaker Ends Deadlock, Anti-Paper Leak Bill Up Tuesday Kiren Rijiju accused Congress of blocking debate on the Anti-Paper Leak Bill despite demanding NEET discussions. After Speaker Om Birla's intervention, the Bill will be debated on Tuesday. Read More 'Will Return To Strong Military Action If Iran Talks Fail': Trump Warns Trump paused US strikes on Iran to give diplomacy another chance but warned military action would resume if talks fail. Iran rejected US pressure, insisting only Tehran decides on war and peace. Read More ‘My Efforts Were Genuine’: Dhanush Breaks Silence On Controversy Over Winning 2 National Awards In One Year Dhanush responded to criticism over his double win at the 72nd National Film Awards, saying he respects differing opinions but urged people to celebrate his achievements instead of overlooking them. Read More Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 Gets CBFC Nod Without Cuts With A Certificate Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 has received an A certificate from the CBFC without any cuts. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the Partition drama explores humanity, hope, and coexistence, bringing together an acclaimed cast ahead of its theatrical release on August 14. Read More CWG 2026: Gyaneshwari Bags Weightlifting Silver, Bindyarani Adds Bronze For India Gyaneshwari Yadav claimed weightlifting silver and Bindyarani Devi won bronze as Indian athletes and boxers advanced at the CWG. Read More CWG: Sharmila wins historic gold in para athletics as India shines with multiple medals Glasgow, Jul 28 (PTI): Sharmila Dhankar scripted history by becoming India's first-ever Commonwealth Games para-athletics gold medallist, while high jumper Sarvesh Kushare and weightlifters Valluri Ajaya Babu and Gyaneshwari Yadav clinched a silver each, as the country enjoyed a rewarding day in the multi-sport event her. Read More Amitabh Bachchan Returns For Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18; Sony Reveals Premiere Date Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on August 10, 2026, with Amitabh Bachchan returning as host. Sony releases the new 'Sochna Padega' theme and premiere details. Read More Bank of Baroda Breached? Reports Claim 1TB Of Sensitive Customer Data Leaked Reports claim nearly 1TB of Bank of Baroda data, including Aadhaar, account and loan records, has surfaced on the dark web, even as the lender awaits official confirmation. Read More