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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 28 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 28 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 28 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 28 Jul 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 28 July 2026:

  1. Bihar Govt To Withdraw Cases Against NEET Protesters, Release Detainees

    Bihar will withdraw all cases against NEET protesters, release detainees and halt future legal action linked to protests held before July 26. Read More

  2. 'India Needs A Change In Political Culture': Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Hits Out At BJP, Congress

    Sonam Wangchuk's wife Geetanjali Angmo accused both the BJP and Congress of branding and trolling them, saying India needs a political culture based on dialogue, truth and respect for dissent. Read More

  3. Rijiju Slams Congress; Speaker Ends Deadlock, Anti-Paper Leak Bill Up Tuesday

    Kiren Rijiju accused Congress of blocking debate on the Anti-Paper Leak Bill despite demanding NEET discussions. After Speaker Om Birla's intervention, the Bill will be debated on Tuesday. Read More

  4. 'Will Return To Strong Military Action If Iran Talks Fail': Trump Warns

    Trump paused US strikes on Iran to give diplomacy another chance but warned military action would resume if talks fail. Iran rejected US pressure, insisting only Tehran decides on war and peace. Read More

  5. ‘My Efforts Were Genuine’: Dhanush Breaks Silence On Controversy Over Winning 2 National Awards In One Year

    Dhanush responded to criticism over his double win at the 72nd National Film Awards, saying he respects differing opinions but urged people to celebrate his achievements instead of overlooking them. Read More

  6. Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 Gets CBFC Nod Without Cuts With A Certificate

    Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 has received an A certificate from the CBFC without any cuts. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the Partition drama explores humanity, hope, and coexistence, bringing together an acclaimed cast ahead of its theatrical release on August 14. Read More

  7. CWG 2026: Gyaneshwari Bags Weightlifting Silver, Bindyarani Adds Bronze For India

    Gyaneshwari Yadav claimed weightlifting silver and Bindyarani Devi won bronze as Indian athletes and boxers advanced at the CWG. Read More

  8. CWG: Sharmila wins historic gold in para athletics as India shines with multiple medals

    Glasgow, Jul 28 (PTI): Sharmila Dhankar scripted history by becoming India's first-ever Commonwealth Games para-athletics gold medallist, while high jumper Sarvesh Kushare and weightlifters Valluri Ajaya Babu and Gyaneshwari Yadav clinched a silver each, as the country enjoyed a rewarding day in the multi-sport event her. Read More

  9. Amitabh Bachchan Returns For Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18; Sony Reveals Premiere Date

    Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on August 10, 2026, with Amitabh Bachchan returning as host. Sony releases the new 'Sochna Padega' theme and premiere details. Read More

  10. Bank of Baroda Breached? Reports Claim 1TB Of Sensitive Customer Data Leaked

    Reports claim nearly 1TB of Bank of Baroda data, including Aadhaar, account and loan records, has surfaced on the dark web, even as the lender awaits official confirmation. Read More

Before You Go

Breaking: NEET Paper Leak Case Hearing Delayed as CBI Lawyer Fails to Appear in Fast Track Court

Published at : 28 Jul 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Morning Headlines Todays Morning Headlines Breakfast News
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Top Headlines

News
Bihar Govt To Withdraw Cases Against NEET Protesters, Release Detainees
Bihar Govt To Withdraw Cases Against NEET Protesters, Release Detainees
World
Iran Says No US Talks Planned, Revolutionary Guards Stop Six Vessels In Hormuz
Iran Says No US Talks Planned, Revolutionary Guards Stop Six Vessels In Hormuz
News
'India Needs A Change In Political Culture': Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Hits Out At BJP, Congress
'India Needs A Change In Political Culture': Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Hits Out At BJP, Congress
India
Rijiju Slams Congress; Speaker Ends Deadlock, Anti-Paper Leak Bill Up Tuesday
Rijiju Slams Congress; Speaker Ends Deadlock, Anti-Paper Leak Bill Up Tuesday
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