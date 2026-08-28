Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 28 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 28 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 28 August 2026:
389 Dead In Nepal Floods, 290 Indians Missing; Earthquake Tremors Felt
At least 290 Indians are missing in Nepal after devastating floods, with 84 rescued so far as India steps up relief and rescue efforts. Read More
Sadhguru Breaks Down As 80 Isha Foundation Members Feared Lost In Nepal-Tibet Flash Floods
The atmosphere at the camp in Tibet's Saga was sombre, with the wailing of Sadhguru's followers heard in the background. Read More
Facing Rs 68.6 lakh security recovery notice, Himachal bizman claims protection followed court order
Palampur/Shimla, Aug 27 (PTI): A day after Himachal Pradesh Police asked a Palampur-based businessman and his family to deposit Rs 6. Read More
Pakistan Used Sleeper Cells To Find India’s S-400 During Operation Sindoor: Ex-IAF Officer
Mishra claimed Pakistan used "every possible means" to detect the S-400's deployment, including sleeper cells and espionage networks operating within India. Read More
‘Daayra’ Set For September Release; Meghna Gulzar Calls Kareena Kapoor Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran ‘Yin And Yang’
Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar, stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. The investigative crime thriller is slated for a September 2026 release. Read More
James Bond Casting Race: Heartstopper Star Jack Barton Reportedly Tops 007 Shortlist
Jack Barton has reportedly emerged as the surprise favourite to become the next James Bond, with screen tests expected to begin soon. Read More
Troll Asks After World Champion To Retire, His Witty Reply Goes Viral
D Gukesh gave a hilarious reply after a social media user told him to retire, leaving fans amused by the World Champion’s comeback. Read More
PM Modi Delivers Reality Check On Indian Sports, Spells Out 'Bitter Truth'
Highlighting what he described as a “bitter truth,” PM Modi noted that India does not compete in a large number of sports featured at the Olympics. Read More
TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations
Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More
PM Jan Dhan Yojana Turns 12: Bank Accounts Cross 59 Crore, Deposits Hit Rs 3.17 Lakh Crore
According to the ministry, 78 per cent of PMJDY accounts have been opened in rural and semi-urban areas, while around 56 per cent are held by women. Read More