Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 28 April 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 28 April 2026:

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Gets One-Month Jail In 2019 Mud Assault Case Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane convicted in 2019 case of humiliating NHAI engineer, gets one-month jail; sentence suspended, others acquitted. Read More AAP Writes To RS Secretariat, Warns Of Court Move If No Action On Raghav Chadha, 6 MPs AAP row deepens as Sanjay Singh seeks disqualification of 7 RS MPs, says party may move court and seeks probe into alleged record changes. Read More Delhi Airport Issues Advisory, Warns of Flight Disruptions Amid Thunderstorms Delhi airport ops remain normal but flights may be delayed due to thundershowers, IMD said. IndiGo issued an advisory. Yellow alert for rain, storms and gusty winds till April 30. Read More ‘Tehran Considering Trump’s Request For Negotiations’: Iran FM After Meeting Putin Araghchi thanks Russia for ‘firm’ support after meeting Putin, as both sides signal stronger ties and continued alignment amid tensions with the US. Read More Akshay Kumar Reveals Farah Khan Had To Sell Her Record Player After Her Father’s Death Akshay Kumar recalled Farah Khan’s tough childhood on Wheel of Fortune, revealed how she had to sell her record player and music collection after her father’s film failed, before rising to success. Read More Shah Rukh Khan And Rani Mukerji’s Film To Get Web Series Adaptation, Says Karan Johar Karan Johar has confirmed an OTT release of Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji starrer. Read More Thomas & Uber Cup Final: Indian men enter quarterfinals; Sindhu loss dents women’s chances Horsens (Denmark), Apr 27 (PTI): Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu squandered a dominant position as India were pushed to the verge of elimination in the Uber Cup even as the men’s team stormed into the last-eight of the Thomas Cup with a 5-0 sweep of Australia here on Monda. Read More Lucknow Super Giants definitely need a break: Rishabh Pant after Super Over loss to KKR Lucknow, Apr 26 (PTI): Skipper Rishabh Pant conceded Lucknow Super Giants “definitely need a break” after they succumbed to a Super Over loss to Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League, here on Sunda. Read More 'Good News Coming?' Paps Question Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain - Actress Reacts Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain spark pregnancy rumours circulate after a viral paparazzi moment on Laughter Chefs sets. Actress reacts subtly, leaving fans curious despite earlier clarification. Read More Oil Shock Deepens: Goldman Raises Brent Forecast To $90 Amid Hormuz Crisis Goldman Sachs has raised its Brent crude forecast to $90 per barrel for the fourth quarter, citing severe supply disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz closure. Read More