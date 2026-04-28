Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
UK Board ResultAssembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 28 April 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 28 April 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 28 April 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 28 April 2026:

  1. Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Gets One-Month Jail In 2019 Mud Assault Case

    Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane convicted in 2019 case of humiliating NHAI engineer, gets one-month jail; sentence suspended, others acquitted. Read More

  2. AAP Writes To RS Secretariat, Warns Of Court Move If No Action On Raghav Chadha, 6 MPs

    AAP row deepens as Sanjay Singh seeks disqualification of 7 RS MPs, says party may move court and seeks probe into alleged record changes. Read More

  3. Delhi Airport Issues Advisory, Warns of Flight Disruptions Amid Thunderstorms

    Delhi airport ops remain normal but flights may be delayed due to thundershowers, IMD said. IndiGo issued an advisory. Yellow alert for rain, storms and gusty winds till April 30. Read More

  4. ‘Tehran Considering Trump’s Request For Negotiations’: Iran FM After Meeting Putin

    Araghchi thanks Russia for ‘firm’ support after meeting Putin, as both sides signal stronger ties and continued alignment amid tensions with the US. Read More

  5. Akshay Kumar Reveals Farah Khan Had To Sell Her Record Player After Her Father’s Death

    Akshay Kumar recalled Farah Khan’s tough childhood on Wheel of Fortune, revealed how she had to sell her record player and music collection after her father’s film failed, before rising to success. Read More

  6. Shah Rukh Khan And Rani Mukerji’s Film To Get Web Series Adaptation, Says Karan Johar

    Karan Johar has confirmed an OTT release of Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji starrer. Read More

  7. Thomas & Uber Cup Final: Indian men enter quarterfinals; Sindhu loss dents women’s chances

    Horsens (Denmark), Apr 27 (PTI): Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu squandered a dominant position as India were pushed to the verge of elimination in the Uber Cup even as the men’s team stormed into the last-eight of the Thomas Cup with a 5-0 sweep of Australia here on Monda. Read More

  8. Lucknow Super Giants definitely need a break: Rishabh Pant after Super Over loss to KKR

    Lucknow, Apr 26 (PTI): Skipper Rishabh Pant conceded Lucknow Super Giants “definitely need a break” after they succumbed to a Super Over loss to Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League, here on Sunda. Read More

  9. 'Good News Coming?' Paps Question Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain - Actress Reacts

    Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain spark pregnancy rumours circulate after a viral paparazzi moment on Laughter Chefs sets. Actress reacts subtly, leaving fans curious despite earlier clarification. Read More

  10. Oil Shock Deepens: Goldman Raises Brent Forecast To $90 Amid Hormuz Crisis

    Goldman Sachs has raised its Brent crude forecast to $90 per barrel for the fourth quarter, citing severe supply disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz closure. Read More

Before You Go

Breaking News: Heatwave grips North India, AC fires rise, cooling points set up in cities

Published at : 28 Apr 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Morning Headlines Todays Morning Headlines Breakfast News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Putin Pledges Support For Iran In Talks With FM Araghchi
Putin Pledges Support For Iran In Talks With FM Araghchi
Cities
Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express Derails While Entering Pune Station
Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express Derails While Entering Pune Station
World
EU Weighs Giving US Data For Fewer Travel Restrictions
EU Weighs Giving US Data For Fewer Travel Restrictions
World
‘Peace Mediator’ Pakistan Hits Afghan University, Kills Civilians; Tensions Spike At Border
‘Peace Mediator’ Pakistan Hits Afghan University, Kills Civilians
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heatwave grips North India, AC fires rise, cooling points set up in cities
Breaking News: Mitali Bag convoy attacked in Hooghly ahead of Bengal phase 2 voting
Breaking News: Hooghly clash, Jatgadal violence & arrests as Bengal poll tension escalates
Breaking News: Amit Shah holds Behala roadshow, promises UCC if BJP wins Bengal
Breaking News: Narendra Modi targets TMC in Barrackpore rally ahead of phase 2 voting
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
One Year Of Pahalgam - Three Lessons, One National Security Doctrine For India
Opinion
Embed widget