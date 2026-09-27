Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 27 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 27 September 2026:

AI171 Crash Report: Pilots’ Body Seeks Formal Consideration Of Technical Submissions It also requested that its technical submissions receive formal and documented consideration before the final report is issued. Read More

Muslim Personal Law Marriage No Shield From POCSO, BNS For Sex With Wife Under 18: Delhi HC Delhi HC ruled that Muslim personal law marriage does not shield a man from POCSO or BNS prosecution for sex with a wife under 18. The court refused to quash the case. Read More

'Our Right To Defend Ourselves Will Be Exercised': Jaishankar's Warning To Pakistan At UNGA Jaishankar addressed the 81st session of the UNGA and took the global stage to do an indirect attack on Pakistan and again spoke about sponsoring terrorism and also gave warning. Read More

Blast In Pakistan’s Dera Ismail Khan Kills 11, Injures 30 A suicide bomber killed at least 11 people and injured around 30 at a police checkpoint in Pakistan’s Dera Ismail Khan. The TTP claimed responsibility for the attack. Read More

PM Modi Sings Along Hanuman Ansh's 'Parvati', Plays Kanjira At Delhi's Bhajan Clubbing: WATCH PM Modi attended a Delhi bhajan clubbing event marking Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s 110th birth anniversary and was seen playing kanjira during Hanuman Ansh’s ‘Parvati’ bhajan. Read More

Gujarat Artist Creates Surat’s ‘Smallest Ganesha Idol’ On Pencil Tip | WATCH Surat-based artist Patel Mayank Dineshbhai has created what is being described as the city’s “smallest Ganesha idol” - a 6mm sculpture carved on the tip of a pencil. Read More

Another Asian Games Gold! India Pull Off Stunning Comeback Against Iran In Kabaddi Final India’s men defeated Iran 40-34 to retain the Asian Games kabaddi gold, completing a golden double after the women’s team also beat Iran earlier on Saturday. Read More

India’s Asian Games Kabaddi, Shooting, Squash & Other Medallists Receive Special Praise From PM Modi PM Narendra Modi congratulated India’s Asian Games medallists and praised standout performances across squash, shooting, table tennis and athletics. Read More

KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More