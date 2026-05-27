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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 27 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 27 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 27 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 27 May 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 27 May 2026:

  1. CM Siddaramaiah Likely To Resign On Thursday, DK Shivakumar Set To Take Over

    Speculation over Karnataka leadership intensified after sources claimed Siddaramaiah may step down, though Congress denied any such move. Read More

  2. AAIB To Release Interim Report On Air India Dreamliner Crash Ahead Of Anniversary: Report

    Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is preparing an interim report on the 2025 Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner crash that killed 260 people, examining possible causes and contributing factors. Read More

  3. MEA Slams China Over CPEC: ‘Resolutely Opposes’ Moves Backing Pak’s Illegal Occupation

    India rejected China-Pakistan remarks on Jammu and Kashmir, reaffirming J&K and Ladakh are integral parts of India and opposing attempts to legitimise Pakistan’s “illegal occupation.” Read More

  4. Trump Says Health Check Was ‘Perfect’ After Walter Reed Visit

    The visit marked Trump’s third scheduled checkup at the facility in just over a year and comes ahead of his 80th birthday next month. Read More

  5. Anup Jalota feted in South Africa as he recalls India's ban on artistes during apartheid

    Johannesburg, May 27 (PTI): Renowned Indian singer Anup Jalota on Monday received the honorary membership of the Uttar Pradesh Devbhumi Sanghatan (UPDES), an organisation started by Indian expatriates in South Africa to promote Indian cultur. Read More

  6. Governor trailer out: Manoj Bajpayee Leads Secret Mission To Prevent Civil War And Famine In India

    The Governor trailer reveals Manoj Bajpayee as an outsider economist fighting a broken system to save 1990s India from economic collapse, civil war, and famine. Read More

  7. I'm not worried about my wicket, try to put bowlers under pressure: Rajat Patidar

    Dharamsala, May 26 (PTI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar on Tuesday said a fearless approach of not worrying about being dismissed, and looking to put bowlers under pressure, is his mantra after powering his side to the IPL final with a 92-run win over Gujarat Titan. Read More

  8. Team showed character and resilience to come back after poor start, says Rahane

    Kolkata, May 24 (PTI): Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane on Sunday hailed his side's resilience in bouncing back from a poor first half of the IPL season, while Delhi Capitals spinner Kuldeep Yadav admitted he had to revisit the basics with his childhood coach after an underwhelming campaig. Read More

  9. Harsh Gujral ‘Pauses’ Live Shows, Shares Note For Fans On Instagram

    Stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral paused his live shows and shared an emotional note for fans on social media. Read More

  10. Diesel Hike Hits Truckers Hard As Millions Of Trucks Sit Idle Across India

    Diesel prices rose by Rs 7.50 per litre in 10 days, but freight rates have not moved. With 20% of trucks idle, small transporters are running at a loss to pay EMIs. Read More

Before You Go

MALIHABAD TENSION: Hindu Groups Halted After Hanuman Chalisa Protest at Disputed Kila Site

Published at : 27 May 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
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