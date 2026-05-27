Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 27 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 27 May 2026:

CM Siddaramaiah Likely To Resign On Thursday, DK Shivakumar Set To Take Over Speculation over Karnataka leadership intensified after sources claimed Siddaramaiah may step down, though Congress denied any such move. Read More

AAIB To Release Interim Report On Air India Dreamliner Crash Ahead Of Anniversary: Report Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is preparing an interim report on the 2025 Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner crash that killed 260 people, examining possible causes and contributing factors. Read More

MEA Slams China Over CPEC: ‘Resolutely Opposes’ Moves Backing Pak’s Illegal Occupation India rejected China-Pakistan remarks on Jammu and Kashmir, reaffirming J&K and Ladakh are integral parts of India and opposing attempts to legitimise Pakistan’s “illegal occupation.” Read More

Trump Says Health Check Was ‘Perfect’ After Walter Reed Visit The visit marked Trump’s third scheduled checkup at the facility in just over a year and comes ahead of his 80th birthday next month. Read More

Anup Jalota feted in South Africa as he recalls India's ban on artistes during apartheid Johannesburg, May 27 (PTI): Renowned Indian singer Anup Jalota on Monday received the honorary membership of the Uttar Pradesh Devbhumi Sanghatan (UPDES), an organisation started by Indian expatriates in South Africa to promote Indian cultur. Read More

Governor trailer out: Manoj Bajpayee Leads Secret Mission To Prevent Civil War And Famine In India The Governor trailer reveals Manoj Bajpayee as an outsider economist fighting a broken system to save 1990s India from economic collapse, civil war, and famine. Read More

I'm not worried about my wicket, try to put bowlers under pressure: Rajat Patidar Dharamsala, May 26 (PTI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar on Tuesday said a fearless approach of not worrying about being dismissed, and looking to put bowlers under pressure, is his mantra after powering his side to the IPL final with a 92-run win over Gujarat Titan. Read More

Team showed character and resilience to come back after poor start, says Rahane Kolkata, May 24 (PTI): Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane on Sunday hailed his side's resilience in bouncing back from a poor first half of the IPL season, while Delhi Capitals spinner Kuldeep Yadav admitted he had to revisit the basics with his childhood coach after an underwhelming campaig. Read More

Harsh Gujral ‘Pauses’ Live Shows, Shares Note For Fans On Instagram Stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral paused his live shows and shared an emotional note for fans on social media. Read More