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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 27 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 27 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 27 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 27 Jun 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 27 June 2026:

  1. OPINION | America’s AI Kill Switch And The Quest For Digital Sovereignty

    For years, many countries assumed that access to cutting-edge digital technologies would remain largely governed by market principles. Read More

  2. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 26 June 2026 - Evening

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 26 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More

  3. One Flight, Handshake: What Happened When Fadnavis And Uddhav Thackeray Shared A Plane? Watch

    Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray shared a Mumbai-Nagpur flight and exchanged a handshake, triggering political buzz. Both sides said it was merely a chance meeting and a courteous greeting. Read More

  4. US Announces Framework Agreement Between Israel And Lebanon

    US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced an Israel-Lebanon framework deal. The agreement follows US-mediated talks, with a formal signing expected soon. Read More

  5. Friday’s Box Office Collection: Cocktail 2 Surges 96%, Maa Inti Bangaaram Remains Steady, Welcome To The Jungle Starts Weak

    Friday’s box office saw Cocktail 2 maintain a strong lead, while Main Vaapas Aaunga continued its steady rise. Maa Inti Bangaaram held firm, and Welcome To The Jungle opened slowly in theatres. Read More

  6. Friday OTT Releases: Raja Shivaji, Avatar: Fire And Ash And 10 More New Films And Series To Stream This Weekend

    This weekend’s OTT line-up has something for everyone, from comedy and family dramas to thrillers and action-packed films. Here are the biggest releases streaming between 26 and 28 June. Read More

  7. Dominant India drub Pakistan 7-1 in FIH Pro League

    London, Jun 26 (PTI): A dominant India thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan 7-1 in their return leg match of the FIH Pro League here on Frida. Read More

  8. WATCH: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Gets Emotional As Bosnia And Herzegovina Create History

    Bosnia and Herzegovina have reached the FIFA World Cup knockout stage for the first time, leaving Zlatan Ibrahimovic emotional as he praised the team's historic achievement. Read More

  9. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason?

    Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More

  10. What's Delaying The India-US Trade Deal? Piyush Goyal Explains The Biggest Hurdle

    US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said tariff rates could return to previous levels if ongoing Section 301 investigations result in fresh duties. Read More

Before You Go

Political Storm: Ram Mandir trust controversy triggers allegations, counterclaims over SIT probe

Published at : 27 Jun 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Morning Headlines Todays Morning Headlines Breakfast News
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World
US Announces Framework Agreement Between Israel And Lebanon
US Announces Framework Agreement Between Israel And Lebanon
News
OPINION | America’s AI Kill Switch And The Quest For Digital Sovereignty
OPINION | America’s AI Kill Switch And The Quest For Digital Sovereignty
World
100% Tariff Threat: Trump Draws Red Line On Digital Services Tax
100% Tariff Threat: Trump Draws Red Line On Digital Services Tax
Cities
Assam Police Burns Drugs Worth Over Rs 61 Crore In Massive Anti-Narcotics Crackdown
Assam Police Burns Drugs Worth Over Rs 61 Crore In Massive Anti-Narcotics Crackdown
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Political Storm: Ram Mandir trust controversy triggers allegations, counterclaims over SIT probe
Breaking: SIT report claims CCTV gaps, audit lapses in Ram Mandir trust case probe
Live Update: Eight accused in Ram Mandir trust case to be produced in court amid tight security
Live Debate: SPM vs BJP spar over Champat Rai resignation and Ram Mandir Trust row
Ram mandir theft: Champat Rai resigns as Ram Mandir Trust Secretary amid controversy
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