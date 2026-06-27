Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 27 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 27 June 2026:

OPINION | America’s AI Kill Switch And The Quest For Digital Sovereignty For years, many countries assumed that access to cutting-edge digital technologies would remain largely governed by market principles. Read More

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 26 June 2026 - Evening Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 26 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More

One Flight, Handshake: What Happened When Fadnavis And Uddhav Thackeray Shared A Plane? Watch Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray shared a Mumbai-Nagpur flight and exchanged a handshake, triggering political buzz. Both sides said it was merely a chance meeting and a courteous greeting. Read More

US Announces Framework Agreement Between Israel And Lebanon US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced an Israel-Lebanon framework deal. The agreement follows US-mediated talks, with a formal signing expected soon. Read More

Friday’s Box Office Collection: Cocktail 2 Surges 96%, Maa Inti Bangaaram Remains Steady, Welcome To The Jungle Starts Weak Friday’s box office saw Cocktail 2 maintain a strong lead, while Main Vaapas Aaunga continued its steady rise. Maa Inti Bangaaram held firm, and Welcome To The Jungle opened slowly in theatres. Read More

Friday OTT Releases: Raja Shivaji, Avatar: Fire And Ash And 10 More New Films And Series To Stream This Weekend This weekend’s OTT line-up has something for everyone, from comedy and family dramas to thrillers and action-packed films. Here are the biggest releases streaming between 26 and 28 June. Read More

Dominant India drub Pakistan 7-1 in FIH Pro League London, Jun 26 (PTI): A dominant India thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan 7-1 in their return leg match of the FIH Pro League here on Frida. Read More

WATCH: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Gets Emotional As Bosnia And Herzegovina Create History Bosnia and Herzegovina have reached the FIFA World Cup knockout stage for the first time, leaving Zlatan Ibrahimovic emotional as he praised the team's historic achievement. Read More

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason? Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More