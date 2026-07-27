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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 27 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 27 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 27 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 27 Jul 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 27 July 2026:

  1. Rajnath Singh Rules Out Talks With Pakistan, Says Discussions Only On PoK

    Rajnath Singh says India will hold no talks with Pakistan except on PoK, warning of a stronger response to any future terror threats. Read More

  2. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 26 July 2026 - Evening

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 26 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More

  3. Who Are Six Experts Added To PM Modi's Exam Reform Task Force? Here's What We Know

    PM Modi announced a Nandan Nilekani-led task force to reform India's exam system after the NEET row. The move comes ahead of a tougher anti-paper leak Bill and after Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Read More

  4. Netanyahu To Meet Trump In Washington On Monday, Iran Talks High On Agenda

    Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu heads to Washington for talks with Donald Trump on Iran, while renewing his criticism of the ICC. Read More

  5. J-K CM urges filmmakers to show 'changing narrative' of Kashmir

    Srinagar, Jul 24 (PTI): Charging that some filmmakers were making propaganda movies to curry political favours, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday urged Bollywood to show the "changing narrative" of the Valley instead of its past focussing on violenc. Read More

  6. Emiway Bantai's New Rap On Jantar Mantar Student Protest Crosses 1.1 Million Views: WATCH

    Emiway Bantai's Bol Raha Sadak, inspired by the Jantar Mantar student protest and the paper leak controversy, has gone viral with over 1.1 million views in two days. Read More

  7. Mirabai Chanu Defends Crown With Gold Medal Hat-Trick At CWG 2026

    Mirabai Chanu secured India's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after winning the women's 48kg title with a Games record snatch lift and total of 190kg in Glasgow. Read More

  8. Rishikanta Singh Matches Commonwealth Games Record, Wins India's First Silver In Weightlifting

    CWG 2026: India's Chanambam Rishikanta Singh won silver in the men's 60kg weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after matching the Games record in the snatch with Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq Kasdan. Read More

  9. Amitabh Bachchan Returns For Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18; Sony Reveals Premiere Date

    Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on August 10, 2026, with Amitabh Bachchan returning as host. Sony releases the new 'Sochna Padega' theme and premiere details. Read More

  10. 5 Steel Stocks To Watch As India's Rs 12.2 Lakh Crore Infrastructure Push Fuels Demand

    In addition, any slowdown in real estate activity or delays in infrastructure spending could weigh on steel demand. Read More

Before You Go

Big Political Attack: Yogi Adityanath Targets Previous Governments in Mainpuri Rally

Published at : 27 Jul 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
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