Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 27 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 27 August 2026:

Nepal Floods Leave Heavy Human Toll: 157 Dead, 133 Indians Missing A devastating flash flood in Nepal has killed 157 people, left 403 tourists missing and left families searching for loved ones. Read More Satellite Images Reveal Devastation In Nepal, Exact Cause Still Under Probe Satellite images reveal the devastating impact of flash floods in Nepal’s Rasuwa, showing the dramatic before-and-after transformation of the flood-hit region. Read More 32-member Kolkata group among many from West Bengal untraceable after Nepal disaster Kolkata, Aug 26 (PTI): A 32-member group from Kolkata on Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra was among many from West Bengal who went untraceable after the flash floods in Nepal on Wednesday, an official sai. Read More India Sends 10 Tonnes Of Relief To Flood-Hit Nepal, IAF Steps Up Rescue Effort "Our thoughts are with the families of the victims and all those affected. In this challenging time, India stands with Nepal and its people," Jaishankar said. Read More Lollapalooza India 2027 Tickets: Presale Dates, Booking Details, Mumbai Venue And Possible Lineup Lollapalooza India 2027 returns to Mumbai on January 23 and 24, with RuPay cardholder presales beginning August 30 and Early Bird sales on September 2. Read More ‘Haiwaan’ Trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar’s Dark, Menacing Avatar Puts Blind Saif Ali Khan In Peril Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan reunite after 18 years in Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan. The trailer introduces Akshay as a ruthless antagonist and Saif as a blind martial artist protecting a young girl. Read More PM Modi To Lead Khelo India Dialogue, India’s 2036 Olympics Plan In Focus PM Modi will address the Khelo India Dialogue on August 27, focusing on youth leadership, sports development and India's 2036 Olympics vision. Read More 15-Year-Old Indian Teen Stuns World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen In 50 Moves: 'I Was Shocked’ Indian chess prodigy Vandan Alankar Sawai, 15, stunned Magnus Carlsen in 50 moves at Titled Tuesday and admitted he was shocked by the chess great's blunder. Read More TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More Dalal Street Ends Lower As Sensex Declines Over 180 Points, Nifty Closes Above 24,200 Previously, during the early morning session, the BSE Sensex soared more than 200 points and opened trading near 77,900, while the NSE Nifty50 inched up to near 24,350, around 9:15 AM. Read More