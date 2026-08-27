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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 27 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 27 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 27 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 27 Aug 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 27 August 2026:

  1. Nepal Floods Leave Heavy Human Toll: 157 Dead, 133 Indians Missing

    A devastating flash flood in Nepal has killed 157 people, left 403 tourists missing and left families searching for loved ones. Read More

  2. Satellite Images Reveal Devastation In Nepal, Exact Cause Still Under Probe

    Satellite images reveal the devastating impact of flash floods in Nepal’s Rasuwa, showing the dramatic before-and-after transformation of the flood-hit region. Read More

  3. 32-member Kolkata group among many from West Bengal untraceable after Nepal disaster

    Kolkata, Aug 26 (PTI): A 32-member group from Kolkata on Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra was among many from West Bengal who went untraceable after the flash floods in Nepal on Wednesday, an official sai. Read More

  4. India Sends 10 Tonnes Of Relief To Flood-Hit Nepal, IAF Steps Up Rescue Effort

    "Our thoughts are with the families of the victims and all those affected. In this challenging time, India stands with Nepal and its people," Jaishankar said. Read More

  5. Lollapalooza India 2027 Tickets: Presale Dates, Booking Details, Mumbai Venue And Possible Lineup

    Lollapalooza India 2027 returns to Mumbai on January 23 and 24, with RuPay cardholder presales beginning August 30 and Early Bird sales on September 2. Read More

  6. ‘Haiwaan’ Trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar’s Dark, Menacing Avatar Puts Blind Saif Ali Khan In Peril

    Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan reunite after 18 years in Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan. The trailer introduces Akshay as a ruthless antagonist and Saif as a blind martial artist protecting a young girl. Read More

  7. PM Modi To Lead Khelo India Dialogue, India’s 2036 Olympics Plan In Focus

    PM Modi will address the Khelo India Dialogue on August 27, focusing on youth leadership, sports development and India's 2036 Olympics vision. Read More

  8. 15-Year-Old Indian Teen Stuns World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen In 50 Moves: 'I Was Shocked’

    Indian chess prodigy Vandan Alankar Sawai, 15, stunned Magnus Carlsen in 50 moves at Titled Tuesday and admitted he was shocked by the chess great's blunder. Read More

  9. TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations

    Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More

  10. Dalal Street Ends Lower As Sensex Declines Over 180 Points, Nifty Closes Above 24,200

    Previously, during the early morning session, the BSE Sensex soared more than 200 points and opened trading near 77,900, while the NSE Nifty50 inched up to near 24,350, around 9:15 AM. Read More

Before You Go

UP Politics: SP Announces ₹40,000 Annual Aid for Women

Published at : 27 Aug 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
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Top Headlines

News
77 Kailash Pilgrims From Isha Foundation Missing In Tibet Flash Flood, Sadhguru Ready To Join Rescue Ops
77 Pilgrims From Isha Foundation Missing In Tibet Flash Flood, Sadhguru Ready To Join Rescue Ops
News
Satellite Images Reveal Devastation In Nepal, Exact Cause Still Under Probe
Satellite Images Reveal Devastation In Nepal, Exact Cause Still Under Probe
News
Nepal Floods Leave Heavy Human Toll: 157 Dead, 133 Indians Missing
Nepal Floods Leave Heavy Human Toll: 157 Dead, 133 Indians Missing
World
What Caused Nepal Flash Floods? Disaster Authority Explains The Trigger
What Caused Nepal Flash Floods? Disaster Authority Explains The Trigger
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UP Politics: SP Announces ₹40,000 Annual Aid for Women
Bihar Politics: Chirag Paswan Meets Protesting Students in Patna
Nepal Flood: Rasuwa Emerges as Worst-Affected District
Delhi News: Rekha Gupta Government Launches Laxmi Scheme, Women to Get ₹2,500 Monthly
Nepal News: Flash Floods Trigger Massive Destruction Across Five Districts, Homes and Vehicles Swept Away
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