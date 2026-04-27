Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 27 April 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 27 April 2026:

AAP Seeks Disqualification Of 7 Rajya Sabha MPs Who Quit Party AAP seeks disqualification of 7 Rajya Sabha MPs, including Raghav Chadha, after they quit the party; petition moved under anti-defection law. Read More Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 26 April 2026 - Evening Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 26 April 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More Cases against SP Media Cell, another X handle for spreading rumours over Ghazipur incident Lucknow/Ghazipur (UP), Apr 26 (PTI): Police in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur have registered cases against two X handles -- Congress@INDIndia and the Samajwadi Party Media Cell (@mediacellsp) -- for allegedly spreading rumours by making "baseless, misleading, and false" remarks regarding the alleged sexual assault and murder of a gir. Read More 'I Am No Longer Willing…': Inside Suspect’s Manifesto Linked To Trump Attack Reports say suspect sent manifesto to family, held anti-Trump views; Trump calls him “very troubled” and cites hatred for Christians as motive. Read More 'Kundlis Didn’t Match': Indira Gandhi Arranged Ameesha Patel’s Parents’ Marriage Ameesha Patel revealed her family’s deep ties with Indira Gandhi, sharing that the former PM arranged her parents’ wedding and was the first to visit her after birth, sparking fresh buzz. Read More From Raja Shivaji To Aakhri Sawal, May 2026 Turns Into A Theatrical Feast May 2026 brings a packed Bollywood theatrical lineup featuring 10 diverse films including Raja Shivaji, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, and Chand Mera Dil. The month spans history, romance, drama, and more. Read More Lucknow Super Giants definitely need a break: Rishabh Pant after Super Over loss to KKR Lucknow, Apr 26 (PTI): Skipper Rishabh Pant conceded Lucknow Super Giants “definitely need a break” after they succumbed to a Super Over loss to Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League, here on Sunda. Read More Rinku, Narine shine as KKR tide over LSG in Super Over Lucknow, Apr 26 (PTI): After Lucknow Super Giants walked with them toe-to-toe in regulation time, Kolkata Knight Riders found a familiar saviour in Sunil Narine to register a tight Super Over victory in their IPL match here on Sunda. Read More 'Good News Coming?' Paps Question Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain - Actress Reacts Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain spark pregnancy rumours circulate after a viral paparazzi moment on Laughter Chefs sets. Actress reacts subtly, leaving fans curious despite earlier clarification. Read More India-New Zealand To Sign FTA On April 27, May Bring $20 Billion Investment Over 15 Years India and New Zealand will sign a landmark free trade agreement on April 27, aiming to boost trade, attract $20 billion in investment, expand market access, and create new opportunities for exporters and professionals. Read More