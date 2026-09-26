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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 26 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 26 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 26 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 26 Sep 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 26 September 2026:

  1. ‘A Terrorist Country Is Asking Me That Question’: Jaishankar’s Sharp Reply To Pakistani Journalist

    Jaishankar hit back at a Pakistani journalist’s terrorism question at the UN, calling Pakistan a “terrorist country”. He also called for text-based UN reforms and greater Global South cooperation. Read More

  2. SIR In 12 States Was Unanimous, Sources Say; CEC And Both ECs Agreed

    The approved SIR orders also include a Declaration Form to be submitted along with Form 6 by new voters seeking to be added to the electoral rolls. Read More

  3. Delhi HC Issues Notice To CJP Leaders Including Abhijeet Dipke Over 'AI-Morphed Photo' With PM Modi

    Delhi HC issued notices to CJP leaders over an alleged morphed photo of a woman with PM Modi. The court ordered police protection and directed Meta to remove the content within 24 hours. Read More

  4. Trump Hails ‘Very Productive’ Talks With Xi Jinping, Says ‘Tremendous Things’ Ahead

    Trump called his talks with Xi Jinping “very productive”, highlighting AI cooperation. US Trade Representative Greer said further AI talks are planned, while advanced chip sales were not discussed. Read More

  5. Gujarat Artist Creates Surat’s ‘Smallest Ganesha Idol’ On Pencil Tip | WATCH

    Surat-based artist Patel Mayank Dineshbhai has created what is being described as the city’s “smallest Ganesha idol” - a 6mm sculpture carved on the tip of a pencil. Read More

  6. 72nd National Film Awards: President Murmu Urges ‘True Stars’ To Avoid Harmful Product Endorsements

    President Droupadi Murmu urged film stars to avoid endorsing harmful health products at the 72nd National Film Awards and called for greater support for cinema workers. Read More

  7. Brij Bhushan's Acquittal Challenged By 4 Women Wrestlers In Sexual Harassment Case

    Four women wrestlers challenge Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's acquittal in the sexual harassment case before the Sessions Court. Read More

  8. Asian Games 2026: Kamaljeet-Suruchi Win Gold, India Add Silver In 50m Rifle 3P

    Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh won gold in 10m air pistol mixed team as India added silver in men's 50m rifle 3 positions. Read More

  9. KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question

    An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More

  10. Stock Markets Rise As Sensex Jumps Over 300 Points, Nifty Tests 23,200

    In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks like Axis Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra, Asian Paint, Bajaj Finance and HCLTech. Read More

Published at : 26 Sep 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Morning Headlines Todays Morning Headlines Breakfast News
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