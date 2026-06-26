Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 26 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 26 June 2026:

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Donation Theft Case: FIR Filed Against 8 Accused An FIR has been filed in the alleged Ayodhya Ram Temple offering theft case, with eight accused named as police widen the investigation. Read More

Centre Increases Passport Fees; Revised Rates Effective From July 1 The government has increased passport fees from July 1. Check the revised charges for fresh, Tatkal and other passport services. Read More

LPG Curbs Removed As Centre Restores Pre-West Asia Crisis Supply Levels Supply of non-domestic packed LPG has now been restored to the level prevailing before the West Asia crisis. Read More

US Rejects Any Country's Claim Over Strait Of Hormuz, Marco Rubio Warns Against Tolls Marco Rubio says the US will not accept that the Strait of Hormuz belongs to any country. Meanwhile, Iran's Revolutionary Guard warns against any crossings of Hormuz without authorization. Follow DW for more. Read More

Friday OTT Releases: Raja Shivaji, Avatar: Fire And Ash And 10 More New Films And Series To Stream This Weekend This weekend’s OTT line-up has something for everyone, from comedy and family dramas to thrillers and action-packed films. Here are the biggest releases streaming between 26 and 28 June. Read More

'You Signed An AI Deal?!': A24 Faces Fan Fury After Reported $75 Million Google DeepMind Investment A24 is facing criticism after reports revealed a $75 million investment from Google DeepMind and a new AI research partnership. The move has sparked strong reactions from indie film fans. Read More

WATCH: Neymar Opens Up About His Special Bond With Lionel Messi Neymar made an emotional return for Brazil after nearly three years and later praised Lionel Messi, calling him a great friend and an even better person off the field. Read More

Neymar Breaks Down In Tears After Brazil Comeback At FIFA World Cup 2026 After nearly three years away from international football, Neymar finally returned for Brazil at FIFA World Cup 2026. The Brazilian star could not hold back his emotions during the comeback. Read More

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason? Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More