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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 26 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 26 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 26 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 26 Jun 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 26 June 2026:

  1. Ayodhya Ram Mandir Donation Theft Case: FIR Filed Against 8 Accused

    An FIR has been filed in the alleged Ayodhya Ram Temple offering theft case, with eight accused named as police widen the investigation. Read More

  2. Centre Increases Passport Fees; Revised Rates Effective From July 1

    The government has increased passport fees from July 1. Check the revised charges for fresh, Tatkal and other passport services. Read More

  3. LPG Curbs Removed As Centre Restores Pre-West Asia Crisis Supply Levels

    Supply of non-domestic packed LPG has now been restored to the level prevailing before the West Asia crisis. Read More

  4. US Rejects Any Country's Claim Over Strait Of Hormuz, Marco Rubio Warns Against Tolls

    Marco Rubio says the US will not accept that the Strait of Hormuz belongs to any country. Meanwhile, Iran's Revolutionary Guard warns against any crossings of Hormuz without authorization. Follow DW for more. Read More

  5. Friday OTT Releases: Raja Shivaji, Avatar: Fire And Ash And 10 More New Films And Series To Stream This Weekend

    This weekend’s OTT line-up has something for everyone, from comedy and family dramas to thrillers and action-packed films. Here are the biggest releases streaming between 26 and 28 June. Read More

  6. 'You Signed An AI Deal?!': A24 Faces Fan Fury After Reported $75 Million Google DeepMind Investment

    A24 is facing criticism after reports revealed a $75 million investment from Google DeepMind and a new AI research partnership. The move has sparked strong reactions from indie film fans. Read More

  7. WATCH: Neymar Opens Up About His Special Bond With Lionel Messi

    Neymar made an emotional return for Brazil after nearly three years and later praised Lionel Messi, calling him a great friend and an even better person off the field. Read More

  8. Neymar Breaks Down In Tears After Brazil Comeback At FIFA World Cup 2026

    After nearly three years away from international football, Neymar finally returned for Brazil at FIFA World Cup 2026. The Brazilian star could not hold back his emotions during the comeback. Read More

  9. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason?

    Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More

  10. Global CEOs Line Up To Invest In India; Amazon, Google, AirTrunk Lead Fresh Commitments

    Global companies including Google, Amazon and AirTrunk announced fresh investment plans for India across AI, cloud, manufacturing and data centres. Read More

Before You Go

Ujjain Muharram Video: Car Blast Stunt During Procession Triggers Safety Questions

Published at : 26 Jun 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
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