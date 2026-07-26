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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 26 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 26 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 26 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 26 Jul 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 26 July 2026:

  1. Stone-Pelting Erupts At Jantar Mantar After Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation; 5 Cops Injured

    5 Delhi Police personnel, including a Special CP and 2 ACPs, were injured in alleged stone-pelting by protesters at Jantar Mantar after Pradhan's resignation. Police used tear gas and lathicharge. Read More

  2. PM Modi's First X Post After Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation: What Did He Say?

    Nearly two hours after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned, PM Modi's first X post celebrated Sarnath's UNESCO World Heritage status. He made no public comment on the Education Minister's resignation. Read More

  3. JP Nadda Says Govt Assures No Action Against CJP Protesters After Third Round Of Talks

    In a post on X, Nadda said the CJP delegation submitted a written proposal along with its Five-Point Charter during the meeting. Read More

  4. Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei More Willing To Pursue Nuclear Weapons Than His Father: Report

    US intelligence believes Iran's new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, is more willing to pursue nuclear weapons than his father, raising concerns as Trump weighs further military action. Read More

  5. J-K CM urges filmmakers to show 'changing narrative' of Kashmir

    Srinagar, Jul 24 (PTI): Charging that some filmmakers were making propaganda movies to curry political favours, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday urged Bollywood to show the "changing narrative" of the Valley instead of its past focussing on violenc. Read More

  6. Emiway Bantai's New Rap On Jantar Mantar Student Protest Crosses 1.1 Million Views: WATCH

    Emiway Bantai's Bol Raha Sadak, inspired by the Jantar Mantar student protest and the paper leak controversy, has gone viral with over 1.1 million views in two days. Read More

  7. Indian sub-junior men's team defeat Pakistan 3-1 to win FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship

    Muscat, Jul 25 (PTI): The Indian sub-junior men’s team produced a clinical performance to defeat arch-rivals Pakistan 3-1 in the gold medal match of the FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championshi. Read More

  8. India lose to China in FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian final, seal World Cup berth

    Muscat, Jul 25 (PTI): The Indian women’s hockey team went down 2-4 to China in the final to finish runners-up at the FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship here on Saturda. Read More

  9. Amitabh Bachchan Returns For Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18; Sony Reveals Premiere Date

    Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on August 10, 2026, with Amitabh Bachchan returning as host. Sony releases the new 'Sochna Padega' theme and premiere details. Read More

  10. 5 Steel Stocks To Watch As India's Rs 12.2 Lakh Crore Infrastructure Push Fuels Demand

    In addition, any slowdown in real estate activity or delays in infrastructure spending could weigh on steel demand. Read More

Before You Go

Delhi Violence Case: Police Register 15 FIRs, Identify Over 2,000 Suspects Amid Probe

Published at : 26 Jul 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
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