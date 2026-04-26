Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 26 April 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 26 April 2026:

‘Are We Moving Towards China Model?’ Manoj Kumar Jha Flags ‘Threat to Democracy’ After 7 AAP MPs Join BJP Manoj Kumar Jha called the defection of 7 AAP MPs to BJP a threat to democracy, warning it could weaken institutions and hinting at a shift towards a “one nation, one party” system. Read More

Israel’s ‘Operation Wings of Dawn’: Why 1,400 Bnei Menashe From India Are Being Brought To Israel The tribes' arrival in Tel Aviv is part of Israel’s broader effort to bring the Jewish community to the country under ‘Operation Wings of Dawn’, announced in November 2025. Read More

‘Sheesh Mahal Damaged AAP’s Image’: Raghav Chadha Explains Delhi Defeat After BJP Switch Raghav Chadha argued that the issue wasn't just a political embarrassment but one that struck at the core of AAP’s anti-corruption image. Read More

Trump Nears 60-Day Legal Deadline On Iran War As Questions Grow Over Next Move As per the War Powers Act of 1973, any war initiated without Congressional authorisation, as is the case with the Iran conflict, carries a 60-day limit for military action. Read More

CBFC Trims Child Violence Scene In Raja Shivaji; Runtime Similar To Animal And Dhurandhar Raja Shivaji starring Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh has completed censor process with CBFC cuts and changes. The historical drama is set to release in theatres on May 1. Read More

10-Year-Old Bhumi Pednekar Manifested Working With Akshay Kumar, Years Later It Happened Bhumi Pednekar shared a heartfelt moment on a reality show and revealed how she manifested working with Akshay Kumar as a child. Read More

We dropped few too many catches: RR skipper Riyan Parag Jaipur, Apr 25 (PTI): Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag said his side dropped far too many catches after a crushing five-wicket defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match here on Saturda. Read More

Akshay Sharma Ends Five-Year Title Drought With Thrilling Win At DP World Players Championship Akshay Sharma fires a flawless 64 to win the DP World Players Championship by one shot, ending a five-year wait and climbing the 2026 Order of Merit. Read More

‘People Thought I Was Aggressive’: Siddharth Nigam Opens Up On Struggling With His On-Screen Image Siddharth Nigam spoke about how his role in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat shaped people’s perception of him, leading to stereotypes that affected his audition experience for Aladdin. Read More