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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 26 April 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 26 April 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 26 April 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 26 Apr 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 26 April 2026:

  1. ‘Are We Moving Towards China Model?’ Manoj Kumar Jha Flags ‘Threat to Democracy’ After 7 AAP MPs Join BJP

    Manoj Kumar Jha called the defection of 7 AAP MPs to BJP a threat to democracy, warning it could weaken institutions and hinting at a shift towards a “one nation, one party” system. Read More

  2. Israel’s ‘Operation Wings of Dawn’: Why 1,400 Bnei Menashe From India Are Being Brought To Israel

    The tribes' arrival in Tel Aviv is part of Israel’s broader effort to bring the Jewish community to the country under ‘Operation Wings of Dawn’, announced in November 2025. Read More

  3. ‘Sheesh Mahal Damaged AAP’s Image’: Raghav Chadha Explains Delhi Defeat After BJP Switch

    Raghav Chadha argued that the issue wasn't just a political embarrassment but one that struck at the core of AAP’s anti-corruption image. Read More

  4. Trump Nears 60-Day Legal Deadline On Iran War As Questions Grow Over Next Move

    As per the War Powers Act of 1973, any war initiated without Congressional authorisation, as is the case with the Iran conflict, carries a 60-day limit for military action. Read More

  5. CBFC Trims Child Violence Scene In Raja Shivaji; Runtime Similar To Animal And Dhurandhar

    Raja Shivaji starring Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh has completed censor process with CBFC cuts and changes. The historical drama is set to release in theatres on May 1. Read More

  6. 10-Year-Old Bhumi Pednekar Manifested Working With Akshay Kumar, Years Later It Happened

    Bhumi Pednekar shared a heartfelt moment on a reality show and revealed how she manifested working with Akshay Kumar as a child. Read More

  7. We dropped few too many catches: RR skipper Riyan Parag

    Jaipur, Apr 25 (PTI): Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag said his side dropped far too many catches after a crushing five-wicket defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match here on Saturda. Read More

  8. Akshay Sharma Ends Five-Year Title Drought With Thrilling Win At DP World Players Championship

    Akshay Sharma fires a flawless 64 to win the DP World Players Championship by one shot, ending a five-year wait and climbing the 2026 Order of Merit. Read More

  9. ‘People Thought I Was Aggressive’: Siddharth Nigam Opens Up On Struggling With His On-Screen Image

    Siddharth Nigam spoke about how his role in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat shaped people’s perception of him, leading to stereotypes that affected his audition experience for Aladdin. Read More

  10. US Markets Rally On Iran Peace Hopes; Intel Leads Tech Surge

    Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, was expected in Islamabad to discuss proposals for restarting peace talks, according to Pakistani government sources. Read More

Before You Go

BREAKING: Yogi Adityanath Slams TMC Over “Mafia Raj” in Bengal

Published at : 26 Apr 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Morning Headlines Todays Morning Headlines Breakfast News
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