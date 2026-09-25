Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 25 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 25 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 25 September 2026:
OPINION | Trump Meets Xi, World Watches-And So Does India
Chinese President Xi Jinping has embarked on first state visit to the US since 2015. While a lot has happened between Washington and Beijing during this time, India’s relations with both deteriorated. Read More
‘Action Against Tormentors’: IIT Bombay Student Sahil Wakode’s Parents Begin Hunger Strike
Sahil Wakode’s parents began the hunger strike at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan, seeking action against the people they have alleged were responsible for tormenting their son. Read More
‘All Elections Are Being Rigged’: Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi, CEC Gyanesh Kumar
Gandhi alleged that the Election Commission is the custodian of votes and argued that if votes are lost, the Constitution, laws and institutions become meaningless. Read More
Xi Jinping’s Message To Trump: ‘Conflict Would Harm Both’ China And US
Xi also said China and the US should coexist peacefully, noting that both countries had benefited from cooperation. Read More
Gujarat Artist Creates Surat’s ‘Smallest Ganesha Idol’ On Pencil Tip | WATCH
Surat-based artist Patel Mayank Dineshbhai has created what is being described as the city’s “smallest Ganesha idol” - a 6mm sculpture carved on the tip of a pencil. Read More
72nd National Film Awards: President Murmu Urges ‘True Stars’ To Avoid Harmful Product Endorsements
President Droupadi Murmu urged film stars to avoid endorsing harmful health products at the 72nd National Film Awards and called for greater support for cinema workers. Read More
Asian Games 2026: Pranati Nayak Secures India’s Second-Best Ever Vault Finish
The 31-year-old Tokyo Olympian, India’s lone gymnast at the Games, posted an aggregate score of 13.100 at Nagoya’s Rainbow Hall. Read More
President Murmu Congratulates Indian Asian Games Medal Winners Satnam, Salman & Roshibina
Satnam and Salman clocked 6:13.25 for bronze. China’s Xudi Yi-Yide Nie won gold in 6:09.77, while Uzbekistan took silver in 6:10.49. Read More
KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question
An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More
UPI MDR: Banks To Monitor Merchants, Consumers Won’t Bear The Charge
The Indian Banks' Association (IBA) will put in place a mechanism to ensure that consumers are not charged the MDR on UPI transactions. Read More