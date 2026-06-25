Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 25 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 25 June 2026:

Passport Is Travel Document, Not Proof Of Citizenship; MEA Highlights Visa-Free Access For Indians MEA said a passport is a travel document, not proof of citizenship, while highlighting expanded visa-free access for Indian travellers. Read More

DGCA Takes Action After Air India Flight Enters Pakistan Airspace An Air India flight briefly entered Pakistan airspace during an Amritsar approach, prompting DGCA action against crew and ATC officials. Read More

Air India Plane Takes Wrong Turn, Ends Up Facing IndiGo Aircraft At Ahmedabad Airport An Air India aircraft took a wrong turn at Ahmedabad Airport, ending up face-to-face with an IndiGo flight. No collision was reported. Read More

China Detains Two Japanese Nationals Over Alleged Smuggling Violations China has detained two Japanese nationals on suspicion of smuggling banned goods. Reports suggest that at least one case may involve strategic rare-earth-related exports. Read More

Quote Of The Day | Fred Again On Embracing Meaningful Criticism Wednesday Wisdom Quote Of The Day | Fred Again's quote encourages people to ignore unhelpful opinions and focus on constructive criticism that truly resonates and helps them grow. Read More

Fred again.. To Perform In India For First Time, Confirms Three-City Tour Fred again.. is set to make his India debut with a three-city tour in December 2026 across Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, with reports also suggesting a special collaboration with an Indian artist. Read More

India Captain Shubman Gill Rises To No. 2 In Latest ICC ODI Rankings Shubman Gill has climbed to No. 2 in the latest ICC ODI Rankings after his impressive performances against Afghanistan, while Jasprit Bumrah continues to dominate the Test bowling charts. Read More

Quote Of The Day | Lionel Messi On Why Trusting Your Instinct Matters Wednesday Wisdom Quote Of The Day | Lionel Messi's quote highlights the power of intuition, encouraging people to trust their instincts and inner voice when making important life decisions. Read More

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason? Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More