Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 25 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 25 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 25 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 25 Jun 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 25 June 2026:

  1. Passport Is Travel Document, Not Proof Of Citizenship; MEA Highlights Visa-Free Access For Indians

    MEA said a passport is a travel document, not proof of citizenship, while highlighting expanded visa-free access for Indian travellers. Read More

  2. DGCA Takes Action After Air India Flight Enters Pakistan Airspace

    An Air India flight briefly entered Pakistan airspace during an Amritsar approach, prompting DGCA action against crew and ATC officials. Read More

  3. Air India Plane Takes Wrong Turn, Ends Up Facing IndiGo Aircraft At Ahmedabad Airport

    An Air India aircraft took a wrong turn at Ahmedabad Airport, ending up face-to-face with an IndiGo flight. No collision was reported. Read More

  4. China Detains Two Japanese Nationals Over Alleged Smuggling Violations

    China has detained two Japanese nationals on suspicion of smuggling banned goods. Reports suggest that at least one case may involve strategic rare-earth-related exports. Read More

  5. Quote Of The Day | Fred Again On Embracing Meaningful Criticism

    Wednesday Wisdom Quote Of The Day | Fred Again's quote encourages people to ignore unhelpful opinions and focus on constructive criticism that truly resonates and helps them grow. Read More

  6. Fred again.. To Perform In India For First Time, Confirms Three-City Tour

    Fred again.. is set to make his India debut with a three-city tour in December 2026 across Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, with reports also suggesting a special collaboration with an Indian artist. Read More

  7. India Captain Shubman Gill Rises To No. 2 In Latest ICC ODI Rankings

    Shubman Gill has climbed to No. 2 in the latest ICC ODI Rankings after his impressive performances against Afghanistan, while Jasprit Bumrah continues to dominate the Test bowling charts. Read More

  8. Quote Of The Day | Lionel Messi On Why Trusting Your Instinct Matters

    Wednesday Wisdom Quote Of The Day | Lionel Messi's quote highlights the power of intuition, encouraging people to trust their instincts and inner voice when making important life decisions. Read More

  9. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason?

    Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More

  10. Travelling Abroad With A Green Card? New US Supreme Court Ruling Could Matter

    The ruling effectively gives border authorities greater discretion at ports of entry and could make it easier for certain green card holders to be placed into removal proceedings. Read More

Before You Go

Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Row: SIT Report Flags Financial Irregularities, Raises Questions Over Trust Oversight

Published at : 25 Jun 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Morning Headlines Todays Morning Headlines Breakfast News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Pune MNC Faces Heat As Devendra Fadnavis Orders Probe Into ‘Sexual Harassment’ Allegations
Pune MNC Faces Heat As Devendra Fadnavis Orders Probe Into ‘Sexual Harassment’ Allegations
News
IAEA Chief Says Inspectors Will Visit Iran's Nuclear Sites Under US Deal
IAEA Chief Says Inspectors Will Visit Iran's Nuclear Sites Under US Deal
World
Poland VS Ukraine: Dispute Between Two Close Allies Deepens
Poland VS Ukraine: Dispute Between Two Close Allies Deepens
World
China Detains Two Japanese Nationals Over Alleged Smuggling Violations
China Detains Two Japanese Nationals Over Alleged Smuggling Violations
Advertisement

Videos

Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Row: SIT Report Flags Financial Irregularities, Raises Questions Over Trust Oversight
Kolkata Taratala Roof Collapse: 60 Workers Feared Trapped as Massive Rescue Operation Intensifies
Kolkata Warehouse Collapse: Three Dead, Dozens Feared Trapped as Army Joins Massive Rescue Operation
Punjab Politics: CM Bhagwant Mann Rejects Fake Video Allegations, Calls It a Political Conspiracy
Arunachal Pradesh Weather Alert: Cloudburst Triggers Massive Landslide, Residential Area Buried Under Debris
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget