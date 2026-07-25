Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 25 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 25 July 2026:

Indian Sailor Killed After Commercial Vessel Attacked In Black Sea, MEA Condemns Strike On Commercial Ship An Indian sailor was killed after commercial vessel MV OMORFI was attacked in the Black Sea, MEA said. Two other Indian crew members are safe. India condemned the attack on civilian shipping. Read More PM Modi Gains 1 Million Followers On Instagram After Selfie Video On NEET Paper Leak PM Modi gained nearly 1 million Instagram followers after his NEET paper leak selfie video. The clip crossed 287 million views as the Cabinet approved a tougher anti-paper leak law. Read More 'Thank You Friends': PM Modi Expresses Gratitude To Youth For 'Insightful Suggestions' | WATCH PM Modi thanked students and youngsters for their response to his exam reform video, a day after announcing tougher anti-paper leak measures, fast-track courts and stricter punishment for offenders. Read More 15 Killed As Suicide Attack Hits Pakistan Security Checkpoint Near Afghan Border According to the military, the attack took place overnight between Thursday and Friday in Tank district, near the Afghan border. Read More J-K CM urges filmmakers to show 'changing narrative' of Kashmir Srinagar, Jul 24 (PTI): Charging that some filmmakers were making propaganda movies to curry political favours, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday urged Bollywood to show the "changing narrative" of the Valley instead of its past focussing on violenc. Read More Emiway Bantai's New Rap On Jantar Mantar Student Protest Crosses 1.1 Million Views: WATCH Emiway Bantai's Bol Raha Sadak, inspired by the Jantar Mantar student protest and the paper leak controversy, has gone viral with over 1.1 million views in two days. Read More CWG 2026: Jhandu Kumar's bronze brings cheer after Tulika Maan doping shock Glasgow/New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI): Jhandu Kumar's bronze in para powerlifting provided India the much-needed cheer after its Commonwealth Games campaign was jolted by the doping-related suspension of judoka Tulika Maan even before the competitions got underway her. Read More Jhandu Kumar opens India's account at CWG with men's heavyweight para powerlifting bronze Glasgow Jul 24 (PTI): India's Jhandu Kumar overcame a childhood marked by polio, poverty and years of odd jobs to fetch the men's heavyweight para powerlifting bronze at the Commonwealth Games on Friday, delivering the country's first medal of the competitio. Read More Amitabh Bachchan Returns For Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18; Sony Reveals Premiere Date Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on August 10, 2026, with Amitabh Bachchan returning as host. Sony releases the new 'Sochna Padega' theme and premiere details. Read More Planning A Bank Visit Next Week? Check Delhi's Bank Holiday Schedule Although physical bank branches will remain closed on the fourth Saturday and Sunday, customers can continue to access several banking services digitally. Read More