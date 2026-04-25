Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 25 April 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 25 April 2026:

'Kabhi India Aa Ke Dekho': Iran Advises Trump To Try 'Cultural Detox' After 'Hellhole' Remark Iran took a swipe at Trump over his “hellhole” remark on India, sharing a video on X highlighting Maharashtra’s rich heritage and suggesting a “one-way” trip for a “cultural detox". Read More Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 24 April 2026 - Evening Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 24 April 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More AAP Split Explained: What Led To Raghav Chadha’s Dramatic Breakup with Kejriwal? Raghav Chadha quit AAP to join BJP with 6 MPs, citing deviation from values. The move, protected under anti-defection law, marks a major blow to Kejriwal amid internal rift. Read More Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Undergoes Treatment For Early-Stage Prostate Cancer Explaining his approach, Netanyahu said, “when I'm given information in time about a potential danger, I want to address it immediately”. Read More Sanjay Dutt announces ‘Khalnayak' sequel, says he got idea for movie in jail Mumbai, Apr 24 (PTI): Actor Sanjay Dutt on Friday announced his new film, “Khalnayak Returns”, which will be a fresh interpretation of the 1993 cult classi. Read More IIFA 2026 Set To Celebrate Dharmendra With Sholay Screening; Anil Kapoor May Also Be Honoured IIFA Awards 2026 will be held in Asia during August-September, with a new International Best Film category, digital awards and special honours announced. Read More Kohli hails ''special'' Chinnaswamy as RCB sign off home leg on a high Bengaluru, Apr 24 (PTI): Stalwart Virat Kohli described the Chinnaswamy Stadium as a "special place to play cricket" as defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended their home campaign on a high after a controversy-ridden build-up to the season because of last year’s tragic stamped. Read More National Games champion shot putter Jasmine Kaur, hoopster Amritpal banned by NADA panel New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI): National Games gold medal-winning shot putter Jasmine Kaur of Punjab has been handed a two-year ban by the NADA's Anti-Doping Disciplinary panel (ADDP) after being found guilty of using a prohibited substanc. Read More Jasmine Bhasin To Nia Sharma: Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Makers Reach Out to Former Contestants Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 gears up for a thrilling return with Rohit Shetty, featuring possible comebacks of past contestants alongside a fresh celebrity lineup. Read More Big Blow To Paytm: RBI Revokes Payments Bank Licence Over Compliance Failures As per RBI the bank had conducted its affairs in a manner “harmful to depositors’ interest” and failed to comply with conditions stipulated under its payments bank licence. Read More