Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 24 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 24 September 2026:

‘Iran Will Never Bend The Knee’: Pezeshkian’s Defiant Message To Trump At UNGA Iranian President Pezeshkian tells Trump Iran is ready for dialogue but will “never bend the knee”, while defending Tehran’s nuclear rights at UNGA. Read More

Jaishankar Meets Rubio At UNGA, Raises India’s Concerns Over Russian Sanction Act Following the meeting, Rubio posted on Instagram that he was working with Jaishankar to advance the strategic relationship between India and the US. Read More

Election Commission Row: What Is Form 6 And Why Has It Become A Point Of Contention? The EC says there were 36 separate systems, ranging from spreadsheets to state-specific software. ERONET helped create a unified database. Read More

Indian Sailor Suraj Yadav Killed After Torpedo Attack On Ship Off Oman Coast The Forward Seamen's Union of India expressed concern over the incident and demanded the safety of Indian sailors, accountability for the attack and justice for Suraj Yadav's family. Read More

72nd National Film Awards: President Murmu Urges ‘True Stars’ To Avoid Harmful Product Endorsements President Droupadi Murmu urged film stars to avoid endorsing harmful health products at the 72nd National Film Awards and called for greater support for cinema workers. Read More

Rani Mukerji’s Mother Krishna Mukerji Dies At 75, Family Seeks Privacy Rani Mukerji’s mother, Krishna Mukerji, breathed her last on Tuesday at the age of 75. Following the tragic news, the family has requested privacy as they cope with the loss. Read More

Asian Games 2026: India Win Bronze After China End Men's Badminton Campaign India men's badminton team secured bronze at Asian Games 2026 after losing 1-3 to China in the semifinal on Wednesday. Read More

PM Modi Hails Mirabai Chanu After Asian Games Silver, Says ‘India Is Proud’ Mirabai Chanu won silver in the women's 49kg weightlifting event at Asian Games 2026. PM Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian Olympic medallist. Read More

KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More