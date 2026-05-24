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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 24 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 24 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 24 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 24 May 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 24 May 2026:

  1. PM Modi Holds Key Talks With Marco Rubio, Receives White House Invitation From Trump

    Rubio is on a three-day visit to India at a time when ties between New Delhi and Washington under Trump 2.0 have remained volatile amid trade tensions and geopolitical developments. Read More

  2. Twisha Sharma Death Case: Accused Husband Samarth Singh Sent To 7-Day Police Remand

    Twisha Sharma dowry death case accused Samarth Singh was sent to 7-day police remand by a Bhopal court after surrendering. Police continue probe as calls for a CBI inquiry grow. Read More

  3. ‘Some Progress’: Marco Rubio Hints At Possible Breakthrough In Iran Negotiations

    US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there has been “some progress” in Iran talks, stressing Tehran must never acquire nuclear weapons as negotiations continue. Read More

  4. US-Iran Mediators Near 60-Day Ceasefire Extension Deal After Rubio Hints At Progress

    US-Iran mediators are close to a 60-day ceasefire extension deal that may reopen the Strait of Hormuz, ease sanctions and advance nuclear talks, with a decision likely within 48 hours. Read More

  5. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Trailer Out: Varun Dhawan Juggles Love And Lies Between Pooja Hegde And Mrunal Thakur

    The trailer of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai promises a chaotic comedy filled with romance, misunderstandings, and double lives. Starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur. Read More

  6. Arijit Singh Song Scripts History, Beats ‘Kesariya’ To Become Spotify’s Most-Streamed Indian Track

    Agar Tum Saath Ho has officially overtaken Kesariya to become Spotify’s most-streamed Indian song, proving the timeless popularity of Arijit Singh’s music. Read More

  7. Ecstatic to finish game and score century but we will support MI now: PBKS skipper Iyer

    Lucknow, May 23 (PTI): Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer said on Saturday that he was feeling "ecstatic" after achieving a two-point goal against Lucknow Super Giants — scoring a maiden IPL hundred and keeping his side afloat in the race to the playof. Read More

  8. Vinesh Phogat Gets Relief As Delhi HC Pulls Up WFI Over Trials Controversy

    The Delhi High Court questioned the WFI's decision to declare wrestler Vinesh Phogat ineligible to participate in domestic competitions. Read More

  9. Harsh Gujral ‘Pauses’ Live Shows, Shares Note For Fans On Instagram

    Stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral paused his live shows and shared an emotional note for fans on social media. Read More

  10. Petrol, Diesel Price Hike: Why Fuel Costs Differ In BJP And Congress-Ruled States? Explained

    Petrol, diesel prices were hiked for the third time on May 23, with Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala among the costliest states. The Centre blamed high state VAT for rising fuel costs. Read More

Before You Go

WEATHER ALERT: Severe Heatwave Grips Bihar and North India, Heat Alert Issued in 14 Districts

Published at : 24 May 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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