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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 24 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 24 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 24 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 24 Jun 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 24 June 2026:

  1. 'Desperate Attempt To Cover Up Human Rights Abuses In PoK': MEA's Sharp Reply To Pakistan

    MEA hit back at Pakistan over the Indus water row, accusing Islamabad of trying to divert attention from alleged human rights abuses in PoK. Read More

  2. Gujarat Police Intensify Security Measures Ahead Of Muharram Processions

    Officials were instructed to focus on heightened vigilance in sensitive areas, particularly those identified for special monitoring during Tazia processions. Read More

  3. PM Modi Meets President Murmu Amid Growing Buzz Over Cabinet Reshuffle

    PM Narendra Modi met President Droupadi Murmu, fuelling Cabinet reshuffle buzz. The speculation intensified after Kurian's resignation and BJP's decision not to renominate some ministers to the RS. Read More

  4. Rubio Says Lasting West Asia Peace Impossible Without Curbing Iran-Backed Proxies

    Rubio says lasting peace in West Asia requires curbing Iran-backed proxy groups, arguing that regional conflicts cannot end while Tehran-aligned forces continue attacks. Read More

  5. Fred again.. To Perform In India For First Time, Confirms Three-City Tour

    Fred again.. is set to make his India debut with a three-city tour in December 2026 across Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, with reports also suggesting a special collaboration with an Indian artist. Read More

  6. Ektaa Kapoor’s Lock Upp 2 Drops Kangana Ranaut, Brings In Farah Khan And Riteish Deshmukh

    Ektaa Kapoor has revealed why Kangana Ranaut is not returning for Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, citing a complete format overhaul as the reality show moves to Netflix with fresh hosts. Read More

  7. WATCH: IShowSpeed Goes Wild After Messi Misses Penalty Against Austria

    IShowSpeed's reaction to Lionel Messi's missed penalty against Austria has gone viral across social media for his wild celebration. Read More

  8. Nitish Kumar Reddy Ruled Out Of Ireland Series And England Tour Due To Injury

    India have suffered a major setback ahead of the UK white-ball tour, with all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy ruled out after scans revealed a quadriceps injury sustained during the Afghanistan ODI series. Read More

  9. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason?

    Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More

  10. Key Oil Route Reopens: Shipping Activity Picks Up In Strait Of Hormuz

    The change in shipping behaviour comes after an interim peace agreement between Iran and the United States helped ease tensions in the region and allowed more oil to move through the waterway. Read More

Before You Go

Shiv Sena UBT Row: MP Sanjay Dina Patil Cites Internal Issues Behind Party Discontent

Published at : 24 Jun 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
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