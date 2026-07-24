India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 24 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 24 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 24 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 24 Jul 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 24 July 2026:

  1. Sonam Wangchuk Ends 26-Day Hunger Strike In Presence Of JP Nadda, Jitendra Singh

    Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike in the presence of JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh after urging protesters to remain peaceful. Read More

  2. PM Modi Assures Tougher Anti-Paper Leak Measures In Friday's Cabinet Meeting

    PM Modi says the Cabinet will discuss tougher anti-paper leak measures, including fast-track courts and stricter punishments. Read More

  3. Delhi Police Blocks 480 Pakistan-Linked Handles, Warns Students Against Fake News

    According to Delhi Police, the identified social media accounts were involved in spreading misinformation related to the protests. Read More

  4. US slaps 10 per cent tariffs on goods imported from India on issue forced labour

    Washington, Jul 24 (PTI): The US imposed 10 per cent tariffs on goods purchased from India and 16 other countries over the issue of the use of forced labour in the production of such item. Read More

  5. ‘Jantar Mantar Pe Kya Dekha?’ Rap On NEET Protest Takes The Internet By Storm

    The rap, titled Jantar Mantar Pe Kya Dekha?, first went viral on Instagram before gaining traction across other social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Reddit. Read More

  6. Paper leak serious issue, my heart goes out to those hurt: Salman Khan

    New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI): Calling paper leak a serious issue, Salman Khan on Wednesday came out in support of protesting students and said his heart goes out to those who were hurt while demonstrating peacefull. Read More

  7. Smaller, smarter, spectacular: Glasgow 2026 gives Commonwealth Games a fresh start

    Glasgow, Jul 23 (PTI): The OVO Hydro burst into a kaleidoscope of music, colour and Scottish pageantry on Thursday as the 23rd Commonwealth Games opened with an energetic indoor spectacle, celebrating Glasgow's heritage while signalling a fresh, more sustainable future for the Commonwealth movemen. Read More

  8. Comeback from injury was very difficult and challenging, says Mayank

    Harare, Jul 23 (PTI): India pacer Mayank Yadav has described the two-year injury-enforced absence from international cricket as the most difficult phase of his young career, admitting that battling repeated setbacks at the age of 22-23 tested him mentall. Read More

  9. Amitabh Bachchan Returns For Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18; Sony Reveals Premiere Date

    Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on August 10, 2026, with Amitabh Bachchan returning as host. Sony releases the new 'Sochna Padega' theme and premiere details. Read More

  10. Narayana Murthy-Backed IT Firm Posts 12% Q1 Profit, Names CEO Designate

    Infosys share price traded lower by 0.45 per cent to Rs 1,047.40 despite the company reporting healthy first-quarter earnings and announcing a leadership transition plan. Read More

Before You Go

PARLIAMENT DEADLOCK: Opposition Stands Firm on Education Minister’s Resignation Before Discussion

Published at : 24 Jul 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Morning Headlines Todays Morning Headlines Breakfast News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Sonam Wangchuk Ends 26-Day Hunger Strike In Presence Of JP Nadda, Jitendra Singh
Sonam Wangchuk Ends 26-Day Hunger Strike In Presence Of JP Nadda, Jitendra Singh
News
PM Modi Assures Tougher Anti-Paper Leak Measures In Friday's Cabinet Meeting
PM Modi Assures Tougher Anti-Paper Leak Measures In Friday's Cabinet Meeting
India
Delhi Police Blocks 480 Pakistan-Linked Handles, Warns Students Against Fake News
Delhi Police Blocks 480 Pakistan-Linked Handles, Warns Students Against Fake News
Cities
17 Delhi Metro Stations To Remain Closed From 7:30 AM On July 24 Until Further Notice
17 Delhi Metro Stations To Remain Closed From 7:30 AM On July 24 Until Further Notice
Advertisement

Videos

PARLIAMENT DEADLOCK: Opposition Stands Firm on Education Minister’s Resignation Before Discussion
Politics: Opposition Targets PM Modi Over Silence on Student Protest
Maharashtra Politics: Uddhav-Raj Thackeray Target Government Over Student Protests, Announce Mega March
BJP vs Opposition: NEET Row Escalates in Parliament as Opposition Demands Education Minister’s Resignation
Parliament NEET Row: BJP Accuses Congress of Avoiding NEET Debate, Highlights Fast-Track Court Decision
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget