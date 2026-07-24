Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 24 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 24 July 2026:

Sonam Wangchuk Ends 26-Day Hunger Strike In Presence Of JP Nadda, Jitendra Singh Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike in the presence of JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh after urging protesters to remain peaceful. Read More

PM Modi Assures Tougher Anti-Paper Leak Measures In Friday's Cabinet Meeting PM Modi says the Cabinet will discuss tougher anti-paper leak measures, including fast-track courts and stricter punishments. Read More

Delhi Police Blocks 480 Pakistan-Linked Handles, Warns Students Against Fake News According to Delhi Police, the identified social media accounts were involved in spreading misinformation related to the protests. Read More

US slaps 10 per cent tariffs on goods imported from India on issue forced labour Washington, Jul 24 (PTI): The US imposed 10 per cent tariffs on goods purchased from India and 16 other countries over the issue of the use of forced labour in the production of such item. Read More

‘Jantar Mantar Pe Kya Dekha?’ Rap On NEET Protest Takes The Internet By Storm The rap, titled Jantar Mantar Pe Kya Dekha?, first went viral on Instagram before gaining traction across other social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Reddit. Read More

Paper leak serious issue, my heart goes out to those hurt: Salman Khan New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI): Calling paper leak a serious issue, Salman Khan on Wednesday came out in support of protesting students and said his heart goes out to those who were hurt while demonstrating peacefull. Read More

Smaller, smarter, spectacular: Glasgow 2026 gives Commonwealth Games a fresh start Glasgow, Jul 23 (PTI): The OVO Hydro burst into a kaleidoscope of music, colour and Scottish pageantry on Thursday as the 23rd Commonwealth Games opened with an energetic indoor spectacle, celebrating Glasgow's heritage while signalling a fresh, more sustainable future for the Commonwealth movemen. Read More

Comeback from injury was very difficult and challenging, says Mayank Harare, Jul 23 (PTI): India pacer Mayank Yadav has described the two-year injury-enforced absence from international cricket as the most difficult phase of his young career, admitting that battling repeated setbacks at the age of 22-23 tested him mentall. Read More

Amitabh Bachchan Returns For Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18; Sony Reveals Premiere Date Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on August 10, 2026, with Amitabh Bachchan returning as host. Sony releases the new 'Sochna Padega' theme and premiere details. Read More