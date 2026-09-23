Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 23 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 23 September 2026:

‘I Stopped India-Pakistan War’: Trump Repeats Claim At UNGA, Says Shehbaz Thanked Him At UNGA, Donald Trump again claimed credit for ending the India-Pakistan conflict, saying Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif thanked him for his intervention. Read More

Jamui Case: How Bihar Police Traced Main Accused Nandan Yadav And His Illegal Trade According to the SP, police received information on Tuesday that two main accused in the case were hiding in a forested area outside Pratappur village. Read More

National Herald Case: Sonia-Rahul File Reply In Delhi HC, Oppose ED’s Plea Sonia and Rahul Gandhi have opposed the ED’s plea in the National Herald case, calling its action a misuse of law and defending the trial court order. Read More

Netanyahu Hits Back At Mamdani, Says ‘Shame On You’ Over Gaza Netanyahu lashed out at Mamdani in a social media video on Tuesday, criticising the progressive mayor over his stance on Palestine. Read More

Rani Mukerji’s Mother Krishna Mukerji Dies At 75, Family Seeks Privacy Rani Mukerji’s mother, Krishna Mukerji, breathed her last on Tuesday at the age of 75. Following the tragic news, the family has requested privacy as they cope with the loss. Read More

72nd National Film Awards 2026: Know When And Where To Watch The Live Ceremony Being Held In Gujarat 72nd National Film Awards 2026 Live: Check the ceremony time, venue, DD National YouTube streaming details, major winners and Anant Nag’s Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Read More

Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: India Up To 8th After Cricket Gold | Check Country-Wise List India won its first gold at Asian Games 2026 after beating Sri Lanka in women's cricket. Check India's medal tally and country-wise standings. Read More

Hindi Above Japanese On Asian Games Waste Bins Surprises Indian Journalist | Watch An Indian journalist spotted Hindi, Chinese, English and Arabic listed above Japanese on waste bins in Nagoya during Asian Games 2026. Read More

KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More