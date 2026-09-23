India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 23 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 23 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 23 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 23 Sep 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 23 September 2026:

  1. ‘I Stopped India-Pakistan War’: Trump Repeats Claim At UNGA, Says Shehbaz Thanked Him

    At UNGA, Donald Trump again claimed credit for ending the India-Pakistan conflict, saying Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif thanked him for his intervention. Read More

  2. Jamui Case: How Bihar Police Traced Main Accused Nandan Yadav And His Illegal Trade

    According to the SP, police received information on Tuesday that two main accused in the case were hiding in a forested area outside Pratappur village. Read More

  3. National Herald Case: Sonia-Rahul File Reply In Delhi HC, Oppose ED’s Plea

    Sonia and Rahul Gandhi have opposed the ED’s plea in the National Herald case, calling its action a misuse of law and defending the trial court order. Read More

  4. Netanyahu Hits Back At Mamdani, Says ‘Shame On You’ Over Gaza

    Netanyahu lashed out at Mamdani in a social media video on Tuesday, criticising the progressive mayor over his stance on Palestine. Read More

  5. Rani Mukerji’s Mother Krishna Mukerji Dies At 75, Family Seeks Privacy

    Rani Mukerji’s mother, Krishna Mukerji, breathed her last on Tuesday at the age of 75. Following the tragic news, the family has requested privacy as they cope with the loss. Read More

  6. 72nd National Film Awards 2026: Know When And Where To Watch The Live Ceremony Being Held In Gujarat

    72nd National Film Awards 2026 Live: Check the ceremony time, venue, DD National YouTube streaming details, major winners and Anant Nag’s Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Read More

  7. Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: India Up To 8th After Cricket Gold | Check Country-Wise List

    India won its first gold at Asian Games 2026 after beating Sri Lanka in women's cricket. Check India's medal tally and country-wise standings. Read More

  8. Hindi Above Japanese On Asian Games Waste Bins Surprises Indian Journalist | Watch

    An Indian journalist spotted Hindi, Chinese, English and Arabic listed above Japanese on waste bins in Nagoya during Asian Games 2026. Read More

  9. KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question

    An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More

  10. Patient safety top priority, working with authorities on counterfeit-medicine probe: Pfizer

    New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI): Pfizer on Tuesday said patient safety and product quality are its highest priorities, reacting to the Karnataka Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) action regarding the circulation of counterfeit drug. Read More

Published at : 23 Sep 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Morning Headlines Todays Morning Headlines Breakfast News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Erdogan Raises Kashmir At UNGA, Says Issue Must Be Resolved Through Dialogue
Erdogan Raises Kashmir At UNGA, Says Issue Must Be Resolved Through Dialogue
Cities
‘My Son Was Suffering’: Sahil Wakode’s Parents Allege Torture, Casteist Abuse At IIT Bombay
‘My Son Was Suffering’: Sahil Wakode’s Parents Allege Torture, Casteist Abuse At IIT-B
India
National Herald Case: Sonia-Rahul File Reply In Delhi HC, Oppose ED’s Plea
National Herald Case: Sonia-Rahul File Reply In Delhi HC, Oppose ED’s Plea
World
Netanyahu Hits Back At Mamdani, Says ‘Shame On You’ Over Gaza
Netanyahu Hits Back At Mamdani, Says ‘Shame On You’ Over Gaza
Advertisement

Videos

Jamui Protest: Congress Takes to Streets Across Bihar, Demands Justice for Victims
Big Action: Jamui Case’s Two Main Accused Arrested After Police Encounter, One Shot in Leg
JAMUI CASE: Congress to protest statewide, targets Bihar govt over law and order lapse
JAMUI CASE: ABVP protests against Bihar govt, demands strict action as political row deepens
JAMUI CASE: 3 arrested, SIT probe on; opposition seeks encounter, President’s Rule in Bihar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget