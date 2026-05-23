Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 23 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 23 May 2026:

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 22 May 2026 - Evening Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 22 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 22 May 2026 - Afternoon Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 22 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today Read More ‘Will Kill, Blow Up Shop’: Vendor Who Served PM Modi Jhalmuri Gets Security After Threat Calls In Bengal Jhargram vendor Vikram Sao, who served jhal muri to PM Modi during poll campaigning, alleged he received death and bomb threats via calls and messages. Police have launched an investigation. Read More New Delhi Can Buy As Much US Oil As It Wants: Marco Rubio Ahead Of India Visit Calling India a “great ally and partner”, Rubio said energy cooperation, trade, defence and regional security would dominate discussions during his trip. Read More Arijit Singh Song Scripts History, Beats ‘Kesariya’ To Become Spotify’s Most-Streamed Indian Track Agar Tum Saath Ho has officially overtaken Kesariya to become Spotify’s most-streamed Indian song, proving the timeless popularity of Arijit Singh’s music. Read More Nora, Rema, Tyla And More Stars To Perform At FIFA 2026 Opening Ceremony Nora Fatehi, Lisa and Katy Perry are among those set to blend football and entertainment at the opening ceremonies of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Read More More than having maturity, it's about shot selection: Ishan Kishan Hyderabad, May 22 (PTI): Sunrisers Hyderabad's Ishan Kishan on Friday credited his shot selection to his maturity as a player, as the India wicketkeeper-batter smashed his sixth half-century in the Indian Premier Leagu. Read More Anti-Doping Act To Be Amended; Five-Year Jail Term Proposed For Banned Drug Suppliers India proposes modifying the National Anti Doping Act to introduce a five-year prison sentence for suppliers and doctors trafficking banned substances to athletes. Read More Harsh Gujral ‘Pauses’ Live Shows, Shares Note For Fans On Instagram Stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral paused his live shows and shared an emotional note for fans on social media. Read More Seventeen Firms Doubled Revenue In Q4 FY26: The Story Behind The Numbers The 900 per cent PAT jump similarly reflects operating leverage on a large completion quarter. Read More