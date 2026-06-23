Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 23 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 23 June 2026:

Rebel TMC MLAs Appoint New Chairperson, Remove Mamata And Abhishek From Party Posts Rebel TMC leaders suspended Abhishek Banerjee and claimed control of the party, while a fresh corruption complaint over Amphan relief funds added to his troubles. Read More Ajit Doval, Wang Yi Hold Talks In Delhi, Review Progress In India-China Ties NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held "constructive" talks in New Delhi, reviewing progress in India-China ties and reaffirming efforts towards normalisation and border stability. Read More 'Six Traitors Born': Sanjay Raut's Sharp Jibe As Shiv Sena UBT MPs Join Shinde Camp Shiv Sena (UBT) faces a major setback as six MPs switch to Eknath Shinde's camp. Sanjay Raut attacked Shinde, while Uddhav Thackeray said he would respond at the appropriate time. Read More 12 Indians Killed, 66 Injured In Qatar Gas Facility Blast Near Doha Twelve Indians were among 13 people killed and 66 injured in a blast-triggered fire at Qatar's Barzan gas facility near Doha. Read More Mukesh Khanna Appears In Ad With Samay Raina After Calling Him ‘Ashleel’ Samay Raina and Mukesh Khanna’s unexpected collaboration for an Ai+ Smartphone ad has sparked massive debate online. Fans called the pairing surprising and entertaining. Read More Sunil Pal Hits Back At Samay Raina After Viral ‘Brush’ Joke On Latent Samay Raina and Sunil Pal have reignited their public feud after Samay revived his viral brush joke on India’s Got Latent Season 2. Sunil hit back with a sharp Instagram video. Read More Joe Root Crosses 14,000 Test Runs, Eyes Sachin Tendulkar's Historic Record Joe Root has crossed the 14,000-run mark in Test cricket, becoming only the second player in history to achieve the feat. The England batter is now closing in on Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record. Read More Serena Williams Returns To Wimbledon Years After Retirement Seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams will return to the Grand Slam stage in 2026 after being awarded a wildcard entry for both singles and doubles events. Read More Anil Kapoor To Host Star Plus’ New Reality Show ‘India Ke Top 1%’ Star Plus has unveiled a new reality show ‘India Ke Top 1%’ hosted by Anil Kapoor, focusing on logic, reasoning, and real-time problem-solving instead of traditional quiz-based knowledge. Read More US-India Trade Deal Talks Continue, But Labour Tariffs Threaten $15.8 Billion Garment Exports The proposed tariffs of up to 12.5% on imports from India and other countries are expected to increase compliance costs for Indian garment exporters without giving them an edge over China. Read More