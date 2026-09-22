India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 22 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 22 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 22 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 22 Sep 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 22 September 2026:

  1. 'Prof Not Suspended': IIT Bombay Backs Doolla, Clarifies He Was ‘Temporarily Relieved’ As Dean In Suicide Case

    IIT Bombay Faculty Forum backed Prof Suryanarayana Doolla, saying he was not suspended but temporarily relieved as Dean to allow an independent probe into Sahil Wakode’s death. Read More

  2. Delhi CEO Reiterates SIR Notice Does Not Mean Automatic Deletion Of Voter Names

    Delhi CEO clarifies SIR notices do not mean automatic voter name deletion. Electors will get a hearing before any action, with claims and objections open until October 29. Read More

  3. Ram Temple Donation Theft Case: SIT Finds 105 CCTV-Captured Theft Instances, SC Allows Chargesheet

    The Supreme Court has allowed the SIT probing alleged Ram Temple donation theft to file its chargesheet by September 25 after finding sufficient evidence against eight accused. Read More

  4. Hundreds Of US Flights Delayed After Construction Workers Cut Air Traffic Control Cable

    Ground stops and delays affected airports in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts. The damaged line disrupted the Terminal Radar Approach Control system, which helps guide aircraft during take-off and landing. Read More

  5. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Welcome Baby Girl, Announce Birth On Instagram

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have welcomed their second child, a baby girl. Deepika announced the news on Instagram, sharing a “Welcome Baby Girl” post. Read More

  6. Disha Salian Case: Father Satish Says He Will Visit Aaditya Thackeray's Residence Over Defamation Notice

    Disha Salian’s father Satish Salian plans to visit Aaditya Thackeray’s Mumbai residence over a defamation notice amid the fresh CBI probe. Read More

  7. WATCH: India TT Star Breaks Cricket's 'No-Handshake With Pakistan' Trend At Asian Games 2026

    India beat Pakistan 3-0 in Asian Games 2026 table tennis as players exchanged handshakes after the match, contrasting with recent cricket meetings. Read More

  8. India’s First MMA Medal At Asian Games 2026! Suchika Tariyal Wins Bronze

    Suchika Tariyal makes history by winning India’s first MMA medal at Asian Games 2026, securing bronze after reaching the women’s traditional -60kg semi-finals. Read More

  9. KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question

    An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More

  10. Crude Oil Tanker Shortage Hits India; Shipping Costs Surge To Record Highs

    A tanker shortage has sharply raised India’s crude import costs, with US-Asia freight up $26 per barrel. Gulf and Russian oil shipping costs have also hit record highs amid maritime tensions. Read More

Published at : 22 Sep 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Morning Headlines Todays Morning Headlines Breakfast News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Hundreds Of US Flights Delayed After Construction Workers Cut Air Traffic Control Cable
Hundreds Of US Flights Delayed After Construction Workers Cut Air Traffic Control Cable
World
Typhoon Dujuan Heads Towards Japan; Highest-Level Warning Issued, Hundreds Of Flights Cancelled
Typhoon Heads Towards Japan; Highest-Level Warning Issued, Hundreds Of Flights Cancelled
India
Ram Temple Donation Theft Case: SIT Finds 105 CCTV-Captured Theft Instances, SC Allows Chargesheet
Ram Temple Donation Theft Case: SIT Probe Finds 105 CCTV-Captured Theft Instances
India
Kartarpur Corridor: BSF Stops Sikh Jatha Led By Akal Takht Jathedar From Reaching Zero Line
Kartarpur Corridor: BSF Stops Sikh Jatha Led By Akal Takht Jathedar From Reaching Zero Line
Advertisement

Videos

UP Poll Buzz: Owaisi Targets BJP-SP, Keeps Alliance Door Open
Political Heat: BJP Chief Nitin Nabin Reviews Election Preparations in Meerut
IIT Bombay Student Death: IIT Bombay Professor Suspended as Dean After Student Suicide Case
Drug Crisis: Sangrur Man Attempts Suicide After Allegedly Raising Drug Trade Complaints
Political Attack: BJP Targets Rahul Gandhi, Calls Him an “Unsuccessful Comedian”
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget