Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 22 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 22 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 22 September 2026:
'Prof Not Suspended': IIT Bombay Backs Doolla, Clarifies He Was ‘Temporarily Relieved’ As Dean In Suicide Case
IIT Bombay Faculty Forum backed Prof Suryanarayana Doolla, saying he was not suspended but temporarily relieved as Dean to allow an independent probe into Sahil Wakode’s death. Read More
Delhi CEO Reiterates SIR Notice Does Not Mean Automatic Deletion Of Voter Names
Delhi CEO clarifies SIR notices do not mean automatic voter name deletion. Electors will get a hearing before any action, with claims and objections open until October 29. Read More
Ram Temple Donation Theft Case: SIT Finds 105 CCTV-Captured Theft Instances, SC Allows Chargesheet
The Supreme Court has allowed the SIT probing alleged Ram Temple donation theft to file its chargesheet by September 25 after finding sufficient evidence against eight accused. Read More
Hundreds Of US Flights Delayed After Construction Workers Cut Air Traffic Control Cable
Ground stops and delays affected airports in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts. The damaged line disrupted the Terminal Radar Approach Control system, which helps guide aircraft during take-off and landing. Read More
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Welcome Baby Girl, Announce Birth On Instagram
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have welcomed their second child, a baby girl. Deepika announced the news on Instagram, sharing a “Welcome Baby Girl” post. Read More
Disha Salian Case: Father Satish Says He Will Visit Aaditya Thackeray's Residence Over Defamation Notice
Disha Salian’s father Satish Salian plans to visit Aaditya Thackeray’s Mumbai residence over a defamation notice amid the fresh CBI probe. Read More
WATCH: India TT Star Breaks Cricket's 'No-Handshake With Pakistan' Trend At Asian Games 2026
India beat Pakistan 3-0 in Asian Games 2026 table tennis as players exchanged handshakes after the match, contrasting with recent cricket meetings. Read More
India’s First MMA Medal At Asian Games 2026! Suchika Tariyal Wins Bronze
Suchika Tariyal makes history by winning India’s first MMA medal at Asian Games 2026, securing bronze after reaching the women’s traditional -60kg semi-finals. Read More
KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question
An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More
Crude Oil Tanker Shortage Hits India; Shipping Costs Surge To Record Highs
A tanker shortage has sharply raised India’s crude import costs, with US-Asia freight up $26 per barrel. Gulf and Russian oil shipping costs have also hit record highs amid maritime tensions. Read More