Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 22 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 22 May 2026:

Engine Fire Scare On Air India Bengaluru-Delhi Flight, All Passengers Safe Air India faced two mid-air scares in one day as a Bengaluru-Delhi flight made an emergency landing after an engine spark alert. Read More Who Was Hamza Burhan? Pulwama Attack Mastermind & Al-Badr Recruiter Killed In PoK Hamza Burhan, a key Pulwama attack mastermind and Al-Badr recruiter, is killed in PoK amid growing scrutiny of terror networks. Read More ‘Only A Few Questions Were Leaked’: NTA DG Briefs Parliamentary Committee, CBI Probe Underway During the meeting, the NTA Director General faced several questions regarding the investigation into the alleged paper leak and the decision to hold a re-examination. Read More Khamenei Draws Red Line On Uranium Stockpile, Escalates Standoff With US And Israel The directive could further frustrate US President Donald Trump and complicate efforts to end the US-Israeli war against Iran. Read More Mumbai Entertainment Workers Hit By 60% Pay Cuts, Reveals Industry Survey A new survey reveals growing financial distress among Mumbai entertainment workers, with many reporting fewer projects, delayed payments and sharp pay cuts. Read More ‘Will You Marry Me?’ Karan Kundrra’s Grand Proposal Leaves Tejasswi Prakash Emotional Karan Kundrra proposed to Tejasswi Prakash in a grand moment on Desi Bling, leaving her emotional. The romantic proposal highlighted their journey from Bigg Boss. Read More Anti-Doping Act To Be Amended; Five-Year Jail Term Proposed For Banned Drug Suppliers India proposes modifying the National Anti Doping Act to introduce a five-year prison sentence for suppliers and doctors trafficking banned substances to athletes. Read More Jwala Gutta Exposes Indian Badminton, Raises Big Padma Shri Question: 'I'd Have Made Reels And Danced' Former India doubles star Jwala Gutta criticises the national badminton association, alleging a lack of bench strength, funding struggles, and a culture of silence. Read More Harsh Gujral ‘Pauses’ Live Shows, Shares Note For Fans On Instagram Stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral paused his live shows and shared an emotional note for fans on social media. Read More Air India plane makes emergency landing at Delhi airport after suspected engine fire New Delhi, May 21 (PTI): An Air India aircraft from Bengaluru, with 160 passengers on board, made an emergency landing at the Delhi airport due to suspected engine fire on Thursday evening, sources sai. Read More