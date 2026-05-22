Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 22 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 22 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 22 May 2026:
Engine Fire Scare On Air India Bengaluru-Delhi Flight, All Passengers Safe
Air India faced two mid-air scares in one day as a Bengaluru-Delhi flight made an emergency landing after an engine spark alert. Read More
Who Was Hamza Burhan? Pulwama Attack Mastermind & Al-Badr Recruiter Killed In PoK
Hamza Burhan, a key Pulwama attack mastermind and Al-Badr recruiter, is killed in PoK amid growing scrutiny of terror networks. Read More
‘Only A Few Questions Were Leaked’: NTA DG Briefs Parliamentary Committee, CBI Probe Underway
During the meeting, the NTA Director General faced several questions regarding the investigation into the alleged paper leak and the decision to hold a re-examination. Read More
Khamenei Draws Red Line On Uranium Stockpile, Escalates Standoff With US And Israel
The directive could further frustrate US President Donald Trump and complicate efforts to end the US-Israeli war against Iran. Read More
Mumbai Entertainment Workers Hit By 60% Pay Cuts, Reveals Industry Survey
A new survey reveals growing financial distress among Mumbai entertainment workers, with many reporting fewer projects, delayed payments and sharp pay cuts. Read More
‘Will You Marry Me?’ Karan Kundrra’s Grand Proposal Leaves Tejasswi Prakash Emotional
Karan Kundrra proposed to Tejasswi Prakash in a grand moment on Desi Bling, leaving her emotional. The romantic proposal highlighted their journey from Bigg Boss. Read More
Anti-Doping Act To Be Amended; Five-Year Jail Term Proposed For Banned Drug Suppliers
India proposes modifying the National Anti Doping Act to introduce a five-year prison sentence for suppliers and doctors trafficking banned substances to athletes. Read More
Jwala Gutta Exposes Indian Badminton, Raises Big Padma Shri Question: 'I'd Have Made Reels And Danced'
Former India doubles star Jwala Gutta criticises the national badminton association, alleging a lack of bench strength, funding struggles, and a culture of silence. Read More
Harsh Gujral ‘Pauses’ Live Shows, Shares Note For Fans On Instagram
Stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral paused his live shows and shared an emotional note for fans on social media. Read More
Air India plane makes emergency landing at Delhi airport after suspected engine fire
New Delhi, May 21 (PTI): An Air India aircraft from Bengaluru, with 160 passengers on board, made an emergency landing at the Delhi airport due to suspected engine fire on Thursday evening, sources sai. Read More