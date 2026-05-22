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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 22 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 22 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 22 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 22 May 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 22 May 2026:

  1. Engine Fire Scare On Air India Bengaluru-Delhi Flight, All Passengers Safe

    Air India faced two mid-air scares in one day as a Bengaluru-Delhi flight made an emergency landing after an engine spark alert. Read More

  2. Who Was Hamza Burhan? Pulwama Attack Mastermind & Al-Badr Recruiter Killed In PoK

    Hamza Burhan, a key Pulwama attack mastermind and Al-Badr recruiter, is killed in PoK amid growing scrutiny of terror networks. Read More

  3. ‘Only A Few Questions Were Leaked’: NTA DG Briefs Parliamentary Committee, CBI Probe Underway

    During the meeting, the NTA Director General faced several questions regarding the investigation into the alleged paper leak and the decision to hold a re-examination. Read More

  4. Khamenei Draws Red Line On Uranium Stockpile, Escalates Standoff With US And Israel

    The directive could further frustrate US President Donald Trump and complicate efforts to end the US-Israeli war against Iran. Read More

  5. Mumbai Entertainment Workers Hit By 60% Pay Cuts, Reveals Industry Survey

    A new survey reveals growing financial distress among Mumbai entertainment workers, with many reporting fewer projects, delayed payments and sharp pay cuts. Read More

  6. ‘Will You Marry Me?’ Karan Kundrra’s Grand Proposal Leaves Tejasswi Prakash Emotional

    Karan Kundrra proposed to Tejasswi Prakash in a grand moment on Desi Bling, leaving her emotional. The romantic proposal highlighted their journey from Bigg Boss. Read More

  7. Anti-Doping Act To Be Amended; Five-Year Jail Term Proposed For Banned Drug Suppliers

    India proposes modifying the National Anti Doping Act to introduce a five-year prison sentence for suppliers and doctors trafficking banned substances to athletes. Read More

  8. Jwala Gutta Exposes Indian Badminton, Raises Big Padma Shri Question: 'I'd Have Made Reels And Danced'

    Former India doubles star Jwala Gutta criticises the national badminton association, alleging a lack of bench strength, funding struggles, and a culture of silence. Read More

  9. Harsh Gujral ‘Pauses’ Live Shows, Shares Note For Fans On Instagram

    Stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral paused his live shows and shared an emotional note for fans on social media. Read More

  10. Air India plane makes emergency landing at Delhi airport after suspected engine fire

    New Delhi, May 21 (PTI): An Air India aircraft from Bengaluru, with 160 passengers on board, made an emergency landing at the Delhi airport due to suspected engine fire on Thursday evening, sources sai. Read More

Before You Go

Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi, Warns of ‘Economic Storm’ and Adani Fallout

Published at : 22 May 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Morning Headlines Todays Morning Headlines Breakfast News
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‘Only A Few Questions Were Leaked’: NTA DG Briefs Parliamentary Committee, CBI Probe Underway
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