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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 22 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 22 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 22 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 22 June 2026:

  1. 'There Is Only One Shiv Sena, Headed By Me': Uddhav Thackeray Counters Amit Shah

    Uddhav Thackeray hit back at Amit Shah amid a growing rebellion in Shiv Sena (UBT), insisting his faction is the party's only legitimate successor. Read More

  2. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Omprakash Nimbalkar Joins Eknath Shinde Camp Amid Rebel Crisis

    Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Omprakash Nimbalkar announced he will join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, citing governance and development concerns. Read More

  3. NTA dismisses video claiming paper leak as 'fake', says NEET re-exam successfully held

    New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI): The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday termed as fake a video being circulated on social media claiming that the NEET-UG 2026 paper was leake. Read More

  4. First Round Of US-Iran Talks Ends In Switzerland, Focus Turns To Asset Release And Sanctions

    The first round of US-Iran talks in Switzerland ended with discussions focusing on frozen assets, sanctions relief and next-step implementation. Read More

  5. India’s Got Latent 2: Sukrut Deo’s Viral Act Earns Standing Ovation From Alia Bhatt; Gains 1.2 Lakh Followers Overnight

    Marathi theatre artiste Sukrut Deo emerged as the breakout star of India’s Got Latent Season 2 after his powerful performance earned a standing ovation and moved Alia Bhatt to tears. Read More

  6. How Shahid Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Akshay Kumar and Other Bollywood Stars Celebrated International Yoga Day 2026

    Celebrities and public figures marked the 12th International Day of Yoga with enthusiasm, promoting wellness and healthy living. From Shahid Kapoor to Akshay Kumar, stars highlighted yoga’s role. Read More

  7. Neeraj finishes fourth in his season-opening event in Doha Diamond League

    Doha, Jun 19 (PTI): Forced to delay the start of his season due to an injury, Indian javelin throw ace Neeraj Chopra finished fourth in the Doha Diamond League event here on Frida. Read More

  8. Quote Of The Day | Neymar Shares The Secret To Achieving Dreams And Unlocking Potential

    Neymar shares a powerful reminder about believing in your dreams, trusting your potential and staying resilient through challenges. Read More

  9. Anil Kapoor To Host Star Plus’ New Reality Show ‘India Ke Top 1%’

    Star Plus has unveiled a new reality show ‘India Ke Top 1%’ hosted by Anil Kapoor, focusing on logic, reasoning, and real-time problem-solving instead of traditional quiz-based knowledge. Read More

  10. India-EU Free Trade Agreement Likely By December, Piyush Goyal Says; Zero Duty Access To European Market Expected

    India and the 27-nation European Union had announced on January 27 the conclusion of negotiations for what Goyal had described as the mother of all deals. Read More

Before You Go

SYSTEM IN MOTION: NEET Re-Exam Begins Smoothly as Tight Security Covers Centres Nationwide

Published at : 22 Jun 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Morning Headlines Todays Morning Headlines Breakfast News
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Top Headlines

News
'There Is Only One Shiv Sena, Headed By Me': Uddhav Thackeray Counters Amit Shah
'There Is Only One Shiv Sena, Headed By Me': Uddhav Thackeray Counters Amit Shah
World
First Round Of US-Iran Talks Ends In Switzerland, Focus Turns To Asset Release And Sanctions
First Round Of US-Iran Talks Ends In Switzerland, Focus Turns To Asset Release, Sanctions
World
Trump Threatens Iran Amid Peace Talks, Says US Will 'Hit Hard Again'
Trump Threatens Iran Amid Peace Talks, Says US Will 'Hit Hard Again'
World
36-Year-Old Charged Over Edinburgh Attack Spree Being Probed By Counterterror Police
36-Year-Old Charged Over Edinburgh Attack Spree Being Probed By Counterterror Police
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SYSTEM IN MOTION: NEET Re-Exam Begins Smoothly as Tight Security Covers Centres Nationwide
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SYSTEM ON TRIAL: NEET Re-Exam Witnesses Tightest Security as Forces Guard Paper Movement Nationwide
EXAMINATION ALERT: NEET Re-Exam Begins as Security Tightens After Paper Leak Controversy
NEET REFORM DEBATE: Experts Call for Stronger Systems as Re-Exam Tests Exam Integrity
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