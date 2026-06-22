Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 22 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 22 June 2026:

'There Is Only One Shiv Sena, Headed By Me': Uddhav Thackeray Counters Amit Shah Uddhav Thackeray hit back at Amit Shah amid a growing rebellion in Shiv Sena (UBT), insisting his faction is the party's only legitimate successor. Read More

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Omprakash Nimbalkar Joins Eknath Shinde Camp Amid Rebel Crisis Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Omprakash Nimbalkar announced he will join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, citing governance and development concerns. Read More

NTA dismisses video claiming paper leak as 'fake', says NEET re-exam successfully held New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI): The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday termed as fake a video being circulated on social media claiming that the NEET-UG 2026 paper was leake. Read More

First Round Of US-Iran Talks Ends In Switzerland, Focus Turns To Asset Release And Sanctions The first round of US-Iran talks in Switzerland ended with discussions focusing on frozen assets, sanctions relief and next-step implementation. Read More

India’s Got Latent 2: Sukrut Deo’s Viral Act Earns Standing Ovation From Alia Bhatt; Gains 1.2 Lakh Followers Overnight Marathi theatre artiste Sukrut Deo emerged as the breakout star of India’s Got Latent Season 2 after his powerful performance earned a standing ovation and moved Alia Bhatt to tears. Read More

How Shahid Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Akshay Kumar and Other Bollywood Stars Celebrated International Yoga Day 2026 Celebrities and public figures marked the 12th International Day of Yoga with enthusiasm, promoting wellness and healthy living. From Shahid Kapoor to Akshay Kumar, stars highlighted yoga’s role. Read More

Neeraj finishes fourth in his season-opening event in Doha Diamond League Doha, Jun 19 (PTI): Forced to delay the start of his season due to an injury, Indian javelin throw ace Neeraj Chopra finished fourth in the Doha Diamond League event here on Frida. Read More

Quote Of The Day | Neymar Shares The Secret To Achieving Dreams And Unlocking Potential Neymar shares a powerful reminder about believing in your dreams, trusting your potential and staying resilient through challenges. Read More

Anil Kapoor To Host Star Plus’ New Reality Show ‘India Ke Top 1%’ Star Plus has unveiled a new reality show ‘India Ke Top 1%’ hosted by Anil Kapoor, focusing on logic, reasoning, and real-time problem-solving instead of traditional quiz-based knowledge. Read More