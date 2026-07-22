Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 22 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 22 July 2026:

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 21 July 2026 - Evening Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 21 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 21 July 2026 - Afternoon Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 21 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today Read More 'Why Is Indian Education System Collapsing?': Rahul Gandhi Targets Centre; Lists Three Demands Rahul Gandhi said Congress protested outside PM Modi's residence after the government allegedly denied a NEET debate in Parliament. He demanded action for students and the resignations of Dharmendra Pradhan and Amit Shah. Read More Kremlin Responds After Four Indians Killed In Russian Strike; Says In Touch With India A missile strike on a cargo vessel leaving the Ukrainian port of Odesa killed at least 10 people, including four Indian nationals. Read More Nandamuri Balakrishna Suffers Knee Injury During NBK111 Shoot In Andhra's Kakinada, Filming Halted Nandamuri Balakrishna suffered a knee injury after slipping during an action scene for NBK111 in Kakinada. Doctors advised rest. Read More 72nd National Film Awards: Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam And Other Winners React With Gratitude The 72nd National Film Awards winners, including Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Dhanush and Randeep Hooda, have shared heartfelt reactions after receiving top honours. Read More PV Sindhu Reveals Virat Kohli's Advice That Led To Her Japan Open Victory Guided by Virat Kohli's key advice and strong family support, PV Sindhu rebuilt her game from scratch to claim her historic Japan Open triumph. Read More FIFA World Cup 2026 Prize Money: How Much Did Spain, Argentina And Other Teams Earn? The overall prize pool for this edition of the World Cup was increased by 65 per cent compared to the previous tournament. Read More Amitabh Bachchan Returns For Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18; Sony Reveals Premiere Date Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on August 10, 2026, with Amitabh Bachchan returning as host. Sony releases the new 'Sochna Padega' theme and premiere details. Read More Volkswagen In Advanced Talks With JSW For India Partnership: Report For JSW, the deal would provide access to Volkswagen's vehicle platforms and could also serve as a foundation for broader global collaboration with the European carmaker. Read More