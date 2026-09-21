Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 21 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 21 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 21 September 2026:
S Jaishankar, Ex-Army Chief, CBI Director Issued SIR Notices; Poll Panel Clarifies
S Jaishankar, CBI chief Praveen Sood and former Army chief Upendra Dwivedi are among senior officials issued SIR notices over voter record discrepancies. Read More
Delhi-Guangzhou Air Route To Resume After 6 Years, Flights To Restart From September 21
China Southern Airlines will resume direct Delhi-Guangzhou flights from September 21, restoring the route after nearly six years. Read More
LK Advani, Manish Sisodia Among 33.13 Lakh Delhi Voters Issued SIR Notices
LK Advani and Manish Sisodia are among 33.13 lakh Delhi voters issued SIR notices over discrepancies in their electoral roll details in SIR exercise. Read More
'When Do I Blow Entire Nation?': Trump Says 3 Options On Table For Iran
Trump says the US has three options in the Iran war: “wiping Iran out”, economic pressure or making a deal, while remaining open to talks with Tehran. Read More
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Welcome Baby Girl, Announce Birth On Instagram
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have welcomed their second child, a baby girl. Deepika announced the news on Instagram, sharing a “Welcome Baby Girl” post. Read More
Disha Salian Case: Father Satish Says He Will Visit Aaditya Thackeray's Residence Over Defamation Notice
Disha Salian’s father Satish Salian plans to visit Aaditya Thackeray’s Mumbai residence over a defamation notice amid the fresh CBI probe. Read More
Indian MMA Fighter Collapses During Weight Cut, Ruled Out Of Asian Games 2026
Indian MMA fighter Varun Sanyal Aryamaan reportedly passed out during a sauna weight cut and was later ruled medically unfit for the 2026 Asian Games. Read More
India Start Asian Games 2026 With Silver In Women’s 10m Air Rifle Event
India won silver in the women’s 10m air rifle team event at Asian Games 2026, with Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod finishing second. Read More
KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question
An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More
Tata Trusts Calls Chandrasekaran’s Reappointment ‘Void Ab Initio’, Rejects Board Decision
Tata Trusts rejected N Chandrasekaran’s reappointment as Tata Sons chairman, calling the September 17 resolution “void ab initio” for lacking required nominee support under the AoA. Read More