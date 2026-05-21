Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 21 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 21 May 2026:

Cong To Join Tamil Nadu Cabinet After 59 Years, 2 MLAs To Take Oath In Vijay Govt Congress will rejoin the Tamil Nadu Cabinet after 59 years, with MLAs Rajesh Kumar and P Viswanathan set to take oath as ministers on Thursday. Read More

Twisha Sharma Case: Court Says No To Second Autopsy Amid Decomposition Warning Twisha was found dead on May 12 at her matrimonial home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area. A post-mortem was conducted on May 13, after which her body has remained in the mortuary. Read More

PM Modi To Chair NDA Govt’s Midterm Review Meet On May 21, Ministries To Present Report Cards All Union ministers are expected to attend the meeting, during which the work of every ministry and department will be reviewed. Read More

Trump Warns Iran: ‘Agree To A Deal Or Face Some Nasty Things’ Trump said Iran talks are in the “final stages” but warned of fresh US action if no deal is reached, as Tehran threatened retaliation. Read More

‘Will You Marry Me?’ Karan Kundrra’s Grand Proposal Leaves Tejasswi Prakash Emotional Karan Kundrra proposed to Tejasswi Prakash in a grand moment on Desi Bling, leaving her emotional. The romantic proposal highlighted their journey from Bigg Boss. Read More

Amaal Mallik Opens Up On Struggles In Bollywood In Emotional Post, Claims 'Powerful People Got Me Out Of 60 Projects' Amaal Mallik alleged that powerful figures in the film and music industry removed him from nearly 60 projects over eight years. In a note, he criticised Bollywood politics, and industry pressure. Read More

Throughout the season, we''ve been quite poor in fielding: Pandya Kolkata, May 20 (PTI): A winning formula continued to elude Mumbai Indians as skipper Hardik Pandya lamented the same recurring flaws -- sloppy catching and another underwhelming batting effort -- after their four-wicket defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders here on Wednesda. Read More

KKR stay alive in playoff race with four-wicket win over MI Kolkata, May 20 (PTI): Kolkata Knight Riders lived to fight another day with a crucial four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians after Sunil Narine-led bowlers once again delivered on a testing Eden Gardens surface to keep their IPL play-off hopes alive here on Wednesda. Read More

Harsh Gujral ‘Pauses’ Live Shows, Shares Note For Fans On Instagram Stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral paused his live shows and shared an emotional note for fans on social media. Read More