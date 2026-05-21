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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 21 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 21 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 21 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 21 May 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 21 May 2026:

  1. Cong To Join Tamil Nadu Cabinet After 59 Years, 2 MLAs To Take Oath In Vijay Govt

    Congress will rejoin the Tamil Nadu Cabinet after 59 years, with MLAs Rajesh Kumar and P Viswanathan set to take oath as ministers on Thursday. Read More

  2. Twisha Sharma Case: Court Says No To Second Autopsy Amid Decomposition Warning

    Twisha was found dead on May 12 at her matrimonial home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area. A post-mortem was conducted on May 13, after which her body has remained in the mortuary. Read More

  3. PM Modi To Chair NDA Govt’s Midterm Review Meet On May 21, Ministries To Present Report Cards

    All Union ministers are expected to attend the meeting, during which the work of every ministry and department will be reviewed. Read More

  4. Trump Warns Iran: ‘Agree To A Deal Or Face Some Nasty Things’

    Trump said Iran talks are in the “final stages” but warned of fresh US action if no deal is reached, as Tehran threatened retaliation. Read More

  5. ‘Will You Marry Me?’ Karan Kundrra’s Grand Proposal Leaves Tejasswi Prakash Emotional

    Karan Kundrra proposed to Tejasswi Prakash in a grand moment on Desi Bling, leaving her emotional. The romantic proposal highlighted their journey from Bigg Boss. Read More

  6. Amaal Mallik Opens Up On Struggles In Bollywood In Emotional Post, Claims 'Powerful People Got Me Out Of 60 Projects'

    Amaal Mallik alleged that powerful figures in the film and music industry removed him from nearly 60 projects over eight years. In a note, he criticised Bollywood politics, and industry pressure. Read More

  7. Throughout the season, we''ve been quite poor in fielding: Pandya

    Kolkata, May 20 (PTI): A winning formula continued to elude Mumbai Indians as skipper Hardik Pandya lamented the same recurring flaws -- sloppy catching and another underwhelming batting effort -- after their four-wicket defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders here on Wednesda. Read More

  8. KKR stay alive in playoff race with four-wicket win over MI

    Kolkata, May 20 (PTI): Kolkata Knight Riders lived to fight another day with a crucial four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians after Sunil Narine-led bowlers once again delivered on a testing Eden Gardens surface to keep their IPL play-off hopes alive here on Wednesda. Read More

  9. Harsh Gujral ‘Pauses’ Live Shows, Shares Note For Fans On Instagram

    Stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral paused his live shows and shared an emotional note for fans on social media. Read More

  10. Cement Companies Face Profit Pressure In FY27 On High Fuel Costs, ICRA Warns

    Rating agency ICRA projects cement companies' operating profit per tonne to fall 10-15 per cent in FY27, as fuel costs surge amid the West Asia conflict. Read More

Before You Go

Breaking: BJP vs Congress Clash Over Inflation Remarks as Rahul Gandhi’s “Traitor” Comment Sparks Row

Published at : 21 May 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Morning Headlines Todays Morning Headlines Breakfast News
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