Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 21 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 21 June 2026:

'Police Is About To Arrest Me': Abhijeet Dipke Urges Supporters To Continue Movement In a video posted on X, Dipke claimed that police were preparing to arrest him and urged supporters not to allow the movement to lose momentum. Read More

Iran Claims Hormuz Closure, But Three Indian Tankers Carrying 8.6 Lakh Tonnes of Crude Sail Through Safely Amid Strait of Hormuz uncertainty, three Indian-flagged oil tankers carrying over 8.6 lakh tonnes of crude and 94 crew members safely crossed the route and are heading to India. Read More

Congress Says Tharoor Heard What Modi Never Said; MP Fires Back, Says 'I Stand By My Summary' The controversy stemmed from Tharoor's reported remarks that Prime Minister Modi had conveyed a message on the protection of civilian sailors during discussions with the US president. Read More

Trump Unveils Qatar-Gifted Interim Air Force One, Calls It a ‘Flying White House’ A former Qatar-owned jumbo jet, converted into the new presidential aircraft, is nearly ready for service. Trump said it had been transformed into "a flying White House." Read More

Raghav Juyal’s Dark The Paradise Look Stuns Fans, Actor Unveils Fierce Vikram Maalik The Paradise makers unveiled Raghav Juyal’s intense first look as Vikram Maalik. His dark transformation has sparked strong reactions online, building excitement for the Nani. Read More

BTS Leader RM Becomes National Museum Of Korea’s First-Ever Global Ambassador RM has been named the first-ever global ambassador of the National Museum of Korea, strengthening his growing influence beyond music while promoting Korean art, history, and cultural heritage. Read More

Neeraj finishes fourth in his season-opening event in Doha Diamond League Doha, Jun 19 (PTI): Forced to delay the start of his season due to an injury, Indian javelin throw ace Neeraj Chopra finished fourth in the Doha Diamond League event here on Frida. Read More

Quote Of The Day | Neymar Shares The Secret To Achieving Dreams And Unlocking Potential Neymar shares a powerful reminder about believing in your dreams, trusting your potential and staying resilient through challenges. Read More

Anil Kapoor To Host Star Plus’ New Reality Show ‘India Ke Top 1%’ Star Plus has unveiled a new reality show ‘India Ke Top 1%’ hosted by Anil Kapoor, focusing on logic, reasoning, and real-time problem-solving instead of traditional quiz-based knowledge. Read More