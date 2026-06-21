Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 21 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 21 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 21 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 21 Jun 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 21 June 2026:

  1. 'Police Is About To Arrest Me': Abhijeet Dipke Urges Supporters To Continue Movement

    In a video posted on X, Dipke claimed that police were preparing to arrest him and urged supporters not to allow the movement to lose momentum. Read More

  2. Iran Claims Hormuz Closure, But Three Indian Tankers Carrying 8.6 Lakh Tonnes of Crude Sail Through Safely

    Amid Strait of Hormuz uncertainty, three Indian-flagged oil tankers carrying over 8.6 lakh tonnes of crude and 94 crew members safely crossed the route and are heading to India. Read More

  3. Congress Says Tharoor Heard What Modi Never Said; MP Fires Back, Says 'I Stand By My Summary'

    The controversy stemmed from Tharoor's reported remarks that Prime Minister Modi had conveyed a message on the protection of civilian sailors during discussions with the US president. Read More

  4. Trump Unveils Qatar-Gifted Interim Air Force One, Calls It a ‘Flying White House’

    A former Qatar-owned jumbo jet, converted into the new presidential aircraft, is nearly ready for service. Trump said it had been transformed into "a flying White House." Read More

  5. Raghav Juyal’s Dark The Paradise Look Stuns Fans, Actor Unveils Fierce Vikram Maalik

    The Paradise makers unveiled Raghav Juyal’s intense first look as Vikram Maalik. His dark transformation has sparked strong reactions online, building excitement for the Nani. Read More

  6. BTS Leader RM Becomes National Museum Of Korea’s First-Ever Global Ambassador

    RM has been named the first-ever global ambassador of the National Museum of Korea, strengthening his growing influence beyond music while promoting Korean art, history, and cultural heritage. Read More

  7. Neeraj finishes fourth in his season-opening event in Doha Diamond League

    Doha, Jun 19 (PTI): Forced to delay the start of his season due to an injury, Indian javelin throw ace Neeraj Chopra finished fourth in the Doha Diamond League event here on Frida. Read More

  8. Quote Of The Day | Neymar Shares The Secret To Achieving Dreams And Unlocking Potential

    Neymar shares a powerful reminder about believing in your dreams, trusting your potential and staying resilient through challenges. Read More

  9. Anil Kapoor To Host Star Plus’ New Reality Show ‘India Ke Top 1%’

    Star Plus has unveiled a new reality show ‘India Ke Top 1%’ hosted by Anil Kapoor, focusing on logic, reasoning, and real-time problem-solving instead of traditional quiz-based knowledge. Read More

  10. Iran War Costs Mount: $132 Billion US Burden Deepens As Hormuz Crisis Returns

    The renewed closure of the Strait of Hormuz has intensified concerns about global energy supplies and supply-chain disruptions just days after a peace framework was announced. Read More

Before You Go

Breaking: Mass Protests Intensify in PoK as Allegations of Military Crackdown and Supply Blockade Surface

Published at : 21 Jun 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Morning Headlines Todays Morning Headlines Breakfast News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Ukraine Returns Polish Honours As Diplomatic Row Escalates
Ukraine Returns Polish Honours As Diplomatic Row Escalates
India
Congress Says Tharoor Heard What Modi Never Said; MP Fires Back, Says 'I Stand By My Summary'
Congress Says Tharoor Heard What Modi Never Said; MP Fires Back, Says 'I Stand By My Summary'
World
Trump Unveils Qatar-Gifted Interim Air Force One, Calls It a ‘Flying White House’
Trump Unveils Qatar-Gifted Interim Air Force One, Calls It a ‘Flying White House’
News
Iran Claims Hormuz Closure, But Three Indian Tankers Carrying 8.6 Lakh Tonnes of Crude Sail Through Safely
Iran Claims Hormuz Closure, But Three Indian Tankers Sail Through Safely
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Mass Protests Intensify in PoK as Allegations of Military Crackdown and Supply Blockade Surface
Breaking: Passenger Beaten to Death After Train Boarding Dispute at Delhi’s Shahdara Railway Station
Breaking: Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Theft Probe Intensifies, SIT Tightens Noose Around Suspects
Donation Theft Probe: SIT Tightens Grip on Tillu Yadav Amid Fresh Allegations
NEET Re-Exam 2026: NTA Conducts Nationwide Mock Drills Amid Unprecedented Security Measures
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget