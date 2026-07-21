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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 21 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 21 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 21 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 21 July 2026:

  1. 4 Indians Killed In Attack On Merchant Vessel Near Ukraine's Odesa Port

    MEA confirmed four Indians were killed and one critically injured after a merchant vessel was attacked while leaving Ukraine's Odesa port. Read More

  2. India Keeps Indus Waters Treaty In Abeyance; Seeks Credible Action Against Terror: Report

    India will keep the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance until Pakistan takes credible action against cross-border terrorism, reports said. Read More

  3. Dipke Makes Emotional Appeal; Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Gitanjali Angmo Says Protest Will Continue

    Sonam Wangchuk extended his hunger strike after the CJP alleged police brutality during its protest. The party called off its Parliament march, while Gitanjali vowed the agitation would continue. Read More

  4. Shehbaz Sharif Minister's Party Allies With Lashkar-e-Taiba For PoK Election

    Pakistan Minister Aleem Khan's IPP has allied with the LeT-linked PMML for PoK refugee-reserved seats, as 42-day protests continue over alleged ISI-backed political influence in the region. Read More

  5. 72nd National Film Awards: Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam And Other Winners React With Gratitude

    The 72nd National Film Awards winners, including Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Dhanush and Randeep Hooda, have shared heartfelt reactions after receiving top honours. Read More

  6. 72nd National Film Awards: Blue, NDA Among Big Winners In Non-Feature Categories

    Read More

  7. FIFA World Cup 2026 Prize Money: How Much Did Spain, Argentina And Other Teams Earn?

    The overall prize pool for this edition of the World Cup was increased by 65 per cent compared to the previous tournament. Read More

  8. PV Sindhu Ends Title Drought With Historic Japan Open Triumph Over Akane Yamaguchi

    PV Sindhu became the first Indian to win the BWF Japan Open, securing her first major title since lifting the BWF World Championships crown in 2019. Read More

  9. Amitabh Bachchan Returns For Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18; Sony Reveals Premiere Date

    Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on August 10, 2026, with Amitabh Bachchan returning as host. Sony releases the new 'Sochna Padega' theme and premiere details. Read More

  10. India May Soon Cook With Ethanol Instead Of LPG As Government Drafts New Policy

    The government is working on a policy framework to introduce ethanol as an alternative household cooking fuel alongside LPG, with possible subsidies and a dedicated supply chain under consideration. Read More

Before You Go

Political Front: Kharge Slams Police Action as Student Protest Reaches Near Parliament

Published at : 21 Jul 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Morning Headlines Todays Morning Headlines Breakfast News
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Top Headlines

World
'Iran Will Pay Many Times Over': Trump Issues Stark Warning After US Soldiers Killed
'Iran Will Pay Many Times Over': Trump Issues Stark Warning After US Soldiers Killed
World
Shehbaz Sharif Minister's Party Allies With Lashkar-e-Taiba For PoK Election
Shehbaz Sharif Minister's Party Allies With Lashkar-e-Taiba For PoK Election
India
Dipke Makes Emotional Appeal; Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Gitanjali Angmo Says Protest Will Continue
Abhijeet Dipke Makes Emotional Appeal; Gitanjali Angmo Says Protest Will Continue
News
India Keeps Indus Waters Treaty In Abeyance; Seeks Credible Action Against Terror: Report
India Keeps Indus Waters Treaty In Abeyance; Seeks Credible Action Against Terror: Report
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