Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 21 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 21 August 2026:

PM Modi To Govt Secretaries: Engage More With Youth, Break ‘Silos’ In Policymaking The Prime Minister said officials should look beyond immediate issues and statistics and consider how the country's future should be shaped. Read More SC Forms Panel To Probe Police Action, Excessive Force At Jantar Mantar Student Protest SC forms five-member panel to probe alleged excessive force, including pellet guns and tear gas, during July 20 student protest at Jantar Mantar. Read More Vijay’s 3 Big Demands At Amit Shah-Led Meet: Delimitation, NEET, Drug Control On the proposed Delimitation Bill, 2026, Vijay sought a firm assurance from the Centre that no state would lose its parliamentary representation as a result of the exercise. Read More Bangladesh Elects BNP Leader Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir As 23rd President Bangladesh has elected BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir as its 23rd president, defeating Oli Ahmed in the first contested presidential poll since 1991. Read More Salman Khan vs ‘Kala Hiran’: Producer Moves SC Against Teaser Takedown Order Kala Hiran producer Amit Jani has moved the Supreme Court after the Delhi High Court ordered the makers to take down the teaser. Read More Lanterns Timeline: Where DCU Series Fits Between Superman, Supergirl And 2026 Events Lanterns features multiple timelines, with the main story set in 2016 and additional sequences taking place in 1996 and 2026. Read More Max Verstappen Ends F1 Exit Speculation, Commits Future To Red Bull Until 2028 Max Verstappen has ended speculation over his F1 future by committing to Red Bull, backing the team to recover from its recent struggles under new regulations. Read More 4% Government Job Quota For Sportspersons In This State: Check Eligibility Ladakh becomes the first Union Territory in India to implement a fixed, legally enshrined quota dedicated to supporting local sporting talent. Read More TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More Sugar Prices Soar: India To Import 1 Million Tonnes At Nil Duty After Nearly 10 Years Some estimates put India's actual net sugar production in the 2025-26 season at around 27.9 mt, after accounting for 2.4 mt of ethanol. The opening stock for 2025-26 was close to 4.7 mt. Read More