Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 20 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 20 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 20 September 2026:
Rahul Gandhi Says ‘System Feels Threatened By Students’, Mohan Yadav Calls Him ‘Careless’
During his interaction with students, some participants also raised the issue of a 13 per cent quota in recruitment examinations in Madhya Pradesh. Read More
Mamata’s 72 Hours Roller-Coaster: TMC Symbol Lost, Nandigram Candidate Quits, Congress Ally Arrested And Then A U-Turn
Mamata Banerjee’s camp faced a 72-hour political roller-coaster: TMC lost its symbol, a Nandigram candidate quit, her backed candidate was arrested, and Rejinagar’s nominee later reversed his exit. Read More
‘Gift’ For Mann: Bittu Waves Liquor Bottle, Eggs, Tomatoes At CM’s Convoy, Detained In Ludhiana
BJP leader Ravneet Bittu carried liquor, eggs and tomatoes to protest outside Bhagwant Mann’s PAU event in Ludhiana, a day after his convoy row. Read More
Donald Trump To Create ‘AI Force’ For AI Regulation, Plans To Name ‘Czar’ Soon
Trump announced an “AI Force” to oversee AI regulation and said an AI “czar” will be named soon. He vowed not to hinder AI growth and stressed US leadership over China. Read More
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Welcome Baby Girl, Announce Birth On Instagram
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have welcomed their second child, a baby girl. Deepika announced the news on Instagram, sharing a “Welcome Baby Girl” post. Read More
Disha Salian Case: Father Satish Says He Will Visit Aaditya Thackeray's Residence Over Defamation Notice
Disha Salian’s father Satish Salian plans to visit Aaditya Thackeray’s Mumbai residence over a defamation notice amid the fresh CBI probe. Read More
‘India Is Proud Of Them’: PM Modi’s Special Message To Asian Games Contingent
PM Narendra Modi wished India’s 2026 Asian Games contingent success in Nagoya, praising their hard work as Manu Bhaker and Pawan Sehrawat led the opening ceremony parade. Read More
Sports Schedule
Sports schedule for Sunday, September 20 ASIAN GAMES: BADMINTON: * Women's Team Opening Round of 16: India vs Kazakhstan at 11. Read More
KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question
An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More
No UPI Above Rs 2,000 At MP Petrol Pumps? IOC Debunks Viral ‘No-UPI Day’ Claim
The viral message also claims that a “No-UPI Day” will be observed in Indore on September 23, 2026, in protest against merchant fees. Read More