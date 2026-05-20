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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 20 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 20 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 20 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 20 May 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 20 May 2026:

  1. ‘Self-Styled Pushpa Ran Away’: Suvendu Adhikari Mocks TMC Candidate’s Falta Exit

    TMC candidate Jahangir Khan withdraws from Falta repoll, as Suvendu Adhikari mocks his ‘Pushpa’ image and says he “ran away”. Read More

  2. ‘Belt Missing From Autopsy Examination’ Raises Fresh Doubts In Twisha Sharma Death Probe

    A police lapse surfaced in the Twisha Sharma case after officers admitted the belt allegedly used in her hanging was not produced during autopsy. Her family has sought a second post-mortem. Read More

  3. ‘Our Constitution Guarantees Freedom’: Rahul Gandhi On Norway Journalist Row

    According to the report, the journalist then began shouting loudly and also questioned the Ministry of External Affairs for not answering PM Modi’s question. Read More

  4. Trump Warns Iran Of ‘Another Big Hit’ Hours After Tehran Threatens ‘New Tools And Methods’

    US President Donald Trump also criticised Democrats while speaking about the ongoing negotiations. Read More

  5. Shah Rukh Khan vs Salman Khan Net Worth: Who Is Richer?

    Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are Bollywood's biggest stars, but who is richer? From films to businesses, here is a look at their net worth in 2026. Read More

  6. Usha Nadkarni Headlines The Maharashtra Files Trailer In A Hard-Hitting Political Drama

    The Maharashtra Files trailer presents a hard-hitting political drama centred on corruption, land acquisition, and farmer struggles linked to a highway project. Read More

  7. I was feeling blessed from upstairs: Kishan on bereaved cousin''s family watching match

    Chennai, May 18 (PTI): Sunrisers Hyderabad top-order batter Ishan Kishan on Monday said he was "blessed from the upstairs" as the family of his bereaved cousin who lost his sister recently watched him play a match-winning knock in the IPL match against Chennai Super Kings her. Read More

  8. Preity Zinta & Shreyas Iyer’s Reactions Go Viral After PBKS' Sixth Consecutive Loss: WATCH

    Punjab Kings suffered their sixth straight IPL 2026 defeat as RCB outclassed them in Dharamshala, leaving PBKS’ playoff hopes hanging by a thread. Read More

  9. Harsh Gujral ‘Pauses’ Live Shows, Shares Note For Fans On Instagram

    Stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral paused his live shows and shared an emotional note for fans on social media. Read More

  10. Haryana Moves To Curb Petrol Diesel Fleets, Pushes EV Adoption

    The rules also specify that only CNG and electric three-wheeler auto-rickshaws can be added to existing fleets in the region. Read More

Before You Go

Breaking: Model Tusha Sharma Death Mystery Deepens After Shocking Claims by Mother-in-Law

Published at : 20 May 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Morning Headlines Todays Morning Headlines Breakfast News
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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