Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 20 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 20 May 2026:

‘Self-Styled Pushpa Ran Away’: Suvendu Adhikari Mocks TMC Candidate’s Falta Exit TMC candidate Jahangir Khan withdraws from Falta repoll, as Suvendu Adhikari mocks his ‘Pushpa’ image and says he “ran away”. Read More ‘Belt Missing From Autopsy Examination’ Raises Fresh Doubts In Twisha Sharma Death Probe A police lapse surfaced in the Twisha Sharma case after officers admitted the belt allegedly used in her hanging was not produced during autopsy. Her family has sought a second post-mortem. Read More ‘Our Constitution Guarantees Freedom’: Rahul Gandhi On Norway Journalist Row According to the report, the journalist then began shouting loudly and also questioned the Ministry of External Affairs for not answering PM Modi’s question. Read More Trump Warns Iran Of ‘Another Big Hit’ Hours After Tehran Threatens ‘New Tools And Methods’ US President Donald Trump also criticised Democrats while speaking about the ongoing negotiations. Read More Shah Rukh Khan vs Salman Khan Net Worth: Who Is Richer? Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are Bollywood's biggest stars, but who is richer? From films to businesses, here is a look at their net worth in 2026. Read More Usha Nadkarni Headlines The Maharashtra Files Trailer In A Hard-Hitting Political Drama The Maharashtra Files trailer presents a hard-hitting political drama centred on corruption, land acquisition, and farmer struggles linked to a highway project. Read More I was feeling blessed from upstairs: Kishan on bereaved cousin''s family watching match Chennai, May 18 (PTI): Sunrisers Hyderabad top-order batter Ishan Kishan on Monday said he was "blessed from the upstairs" as the family of his bereaved cousin who lost his sister recently watched him play a match-winning knock in the IPL match against Chennai Super Kings her. Read More Preity Zinta & Shreyas Iyer’s Reactions Go Viral After PBKS' Sixth Consecutive Loss: WATCH Punjab Kings suffered their sixth straight IPL 2026 defeat as RCB outclassed them in Dharamshala, leaving PBKS’ playoff hopes hanging by a thread. Read More Harsh Gujral ‘Pauses’ Live Shows, Shares Note For Fans On Instagram Stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral paused his live shows and shared an emotional note for fans on social media. Read More Haryana Moves To Curb Petrol Diesel Fleets, Pushes EV Adoption The rules also specify that only CNG and electric three-wheeler auto-rickshaws can be added to existing fleets in the region. Read More