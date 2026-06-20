Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 20 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 20 June 2026:

PETA Opposes Bid To Shift Elephant Madhuri, Cites Court-Ordered Rehabilitation PETA India opposed Nandini Math's bid to bring elephant Madhuri back from Vantara, saying courts ordered her rehabilitation in Jamnagar and relocation could disrupt ongoing treatment and welfare. Read More

Ayurveda, Antelopes And Thekua: What's In PM Modi's Diplomatic Gift Bag For France, Slovakia? PM Modi used cultural diplomacy in France and Slovakia, gifting leaders Indian artworks, textiles, handicrafts, Ayurvedic texts and traditional sweets, showcasing India's heritage and diversity. Read More

'If You Don't Trust Me, I'll Step Down': Uddhav To Party Workers Amid Shiv Sena Split Crisis His remarks come amid reports that six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs could break away from the party and extend support to Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, which is part of the NDA. Read More

PoJK Protest Crackdown: 2 Killed, 8 Injured As Rangers Open Fire Near LoC According to exclusive information received from the ground, Rangers fired more than 50 rounds during the incident. Read More

Shah Rukh Khan Waived Rs 42-45 Lakh DCP Fee, Helped Deool Band 2 Reach Theatres Shah Rukh Khan intervened to waive a Rs 42–45 lakh DCP bill for Pravin Tarde’s Deool Band 2, enabling its wide theatrical release. The Marathi film has since earned about Rs 81.8 crore. Read More

Sunil Grover Goes Viral For Sleeping At Triveni Ghat, Fans Call Him Down To Earth Sunil Grover has gone viral after sharing a video of himself sleeping at a Ganga ghat. The candid clip has won hearts online, with fans praising the actor’s simplicity, and grounded nature. Read More

Neeraj finishes fourth in his season-opening event in Doha Diamond League Doha, Jun 19 (PTI): Forced to delay the start of his season due to an injury, Indian javelin throw ace Neeraj Chopra finished fourth in the Doha Diamond League event here on Frida. Read More

Quote Of The Day | Neymar Shares The Secret To Achieving Dreams And Unlocking Potential Neymar shares a powerful reminder about believing in your dreams, trusting your potential and staying resilient through challenges. Read More

Anil Kapoor To Host Star Plus’ New Reality Show ‘India Ke Top 1%’ Star Plus has unveiled a new reality show ‘India Ke Top 1%’ hosted by Anil Kapoor, focusing on logic, reasoning, and real-time problem-solving instead of traditional quiz-based knowledge. Read More