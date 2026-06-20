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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 20 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 20 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 20 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 20 Jun 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 20 June 2026:

  1. PETA Opposes Bid To Shift Elephant Madhuri, Cites Court-Ordered Rehabilitation

    PETA India opposed Nandini Math's bid to bring elephant Madhuri back from Vantara, saying courts ordered her rehabilitation in Jamnagar and relocation could disrupt ongoing treatment and welfare. Read More

  2. Ayurveda, Antelopes And Thekua: What's In PM Modi's Diplomatic Gift Bag For France, Slovakia?

    PM Modi used cultural diplomacy in France and Slovakia, gifting leaders Indian artworks, textiles, handicrafts, Ayurvedic texts and traditional sweets, showcasing India's heritage and diversity. Read More

  3. 'If You Don't Trust Me, I'll Step Down': Uddhav To Party Workers Amid Shiv Sena Split Crisis

    His remarks come amid reports that six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs could break away from the party and extend support to Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, which is part of the NDA. Read More

  4. PoJK Protest Crackdown: 2 Killed, 8 Injured As Rangers Open Fire Near LoC

    According to exclusive information received from the ground, Rangers fired more than 50 rounds during the incident. Read More

  5. Shah Rukh Khan Waived Rs 42-45 Lakh DCP Fee, Helped Deool Band 2 Reach Theatres

    Shah Rukh Khan intervened to waive a Rs 42–45 lakh DCP bill for Pravin Tarde’s Deool Band 2, enabling its wide theatrical release. The Marathi film has since earned about Rs 81.8 crore. Read More

  6. Sunil Grover Goes Viral For Sleeping At Triveni Ghat, Fans Call Him Down To Earth

    Sunil Grover has gone viral after sharing a video of himself sleeping at a Ganga ghat. The candid clip has won hearts online, with fans praising the actor’s simplicity, and grounded nature. Read More

  7. Neeraj finishes fourth in his season-opening event in Doha Diamond League

    Doha, Jun 19 (PTI): Forced to delay the start of his season due to an injury, Indian javelin throw ace Neeraj Chopra finished fourth in the Doha Diamond League event here on Frida. Read More

  8. Quote Of The Day | Neymar Shares The Secret To Achieving Dreams And Unlocking Potential

    Neymar shares a powerful reminder about believing in your dreams, trusting your potential and staying resilient through challenges. Read More

  9. Anil Kapoor To Host Star Plus’ New Reality Show ‘India Ke Top 1%’

    Star Plus has unveiled a new reality show ‘India Ke Top 1%’ hosted by Anil Kapoor, focusing on logic, reasoning, and real-time problem-solving instead of traditional quiz-based knowledge. Read More

  10. Reliance AGM Live: Jio IPO Gets Green Light, Mukesh Ambani Says DRHP To Be Filed With SEBI Today

    RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced that the draft papers for the much-awaited Jio IPO have been approved and will be filed with SEBI today. Read More

Before You Go

Ayodhya Donation Controversy: Senior Temple Official Questions Oversight, Calls for Full Transparency

Published at : 20 Jun 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
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Top Headlines

World
German Journalist Detained In Syria Returns Home, Says Lawyer
German Journalist Detained In Syria Returns Home, Says Lawyer
India
'If You Don't Trust Me, I'll Step Down': Uddhav To Party Workers Amid Shiv Sena Split Crisis
'If You Don't Trust Me, I'll Step Down': Uddhav To Party Workers Amid Shiv Sena Split Crisis
World
Will The US-Iran Agreement Force Israel Out Of Southern Lebanon?
Will The US-Iran Agreement Force Israel Out Of Southern Lebanon?
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‘Run Your Station Well’: Daughter’s Advice To SHO At Delhi’s First Women Police Station
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