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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 20 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 20 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 20 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 20 July 2026:

  1. Sonam Wangchuk Will End Hunger Strike, Says Wife, But Sets Condition

    Sonam Wangchuk is willing to end his hunger strike if political leaders assure Parliament will debate education accountability, says his wife. Read More

  2. Thousands Gather At Jantar Mantar, Police Say No Permission Given For 'Parliament March'

    Thousands gathered at Jantar Mantar ahead of CJP's 'Chalo Parliament' march, while Delhi Police said no permission had been granted for the march. Read More

  3. Rebel TMC MPs Elect Floor Leader, Chief Whip At Parliamentary Party Meeting

    Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla recognises NCPI's parliamentary leadership and approves separate seating for 20 rebel TMC MPs ahead of the Monsoon Session. Read More

  4. Iran FM Says Intelligence Breach Behind Ali Khamenei Assassination May Still Exist

    Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has claimed the intelligence breach that enabled Ali Khamenei's assassination likely remains unresolved. Read More

  5. 72nd National Film Awards: Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam And Other Winners React With Gratitude

    The 72nd National Film Awards winners, including Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Dhanush and Randeep Hooda, have shared heartfelt reactions after receiving top honours. Read More

  6. 72nd National Film Awards: Blue, NDA Among Big Winners In Non-Feature Categories

    Read More

  7. PV Sindhu Ends Title Drought With Historic Japan Open Triumph Over Akane Yamaguchi

    PV Sindhu became the first Indian to win the BWF Japan Open, securing her first major title since lifting the BWF World Championships crown in 2019. Read More

  8. PV Sindhu Storms Into Historic Japan Open Final, Ends Losing Streak Against Chen Yufei

    PV Sindhu reached her maiden Japan Open final after defeating Chen Yufei, ending a five-match losing streak and setting up a title clash on Sunday. Read More

  9. Amitabh Bachchan Returns For Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18; Sony Reveals Premiere Date

    Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on August 10, 2026, with Amitabh Bachchan returning as host. Sony releases the new 'Sochna Padega' theme and premiere details. Read More

  10. OPINION | India-UK CETA: Why Winning Market Matters More Than Signing The Deal

    The India-UK CETA opens new export opportunities, but its success will depend on businesses turning preferential market access into growth. Read More

Before You Go

Politics: Yogi Adityanath's Remarks on Riots Trigger Political War Ahead of UP Elections

Published at : 20 Jul 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
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Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Morning Headlines Todays Morning Headlines Breakfast News
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