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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 20 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 20 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 20 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 20 Aug 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 20 August 2026:

  1. Pak Summons US Chargé d’Affaires After Ambassador Gor Calls J&K Part Of India

    Pakistan summons US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker after Ambassador Sergio Gor calls Jammu and Kashmir an important part of India. Read More

  2. Pakistan To Honour Two Indian Doctors Who Treated Jinnah, Kept His Illness Hidden From Public

    Pakistan announces its highest civilian honour for two Indian doctors who treated Muhammad Ali Jinnah, with the award being conferred posthumously. Read More

  3. Congress Reaffirms 1937 Stand On Vande Mataram, Calls For Singing Of First Two Stanzas

    Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also addressed the meeting, stressing party unity and the need to strengthen the organisation. Read More

  4. Imran Khan’s Hospital Transfer Faces Hurdle, Pakistan Govt To Challenge SC Order

    Pakistan’s government will challenge the Supreme Court order directing Imran Khan’s transfer from jail to hospital, setting up a fresh legal confrontation. Read More

  5. Salman Khan vs ‘Kala Hiran’: Producer Moves SC Against Teaser Takedown Order

    Kala Hiran producer Amit Jani has moved the Supreme Court after the Delhi High Court ordered the makers to take down the teaser. Read More

  6. Lanterns Timeline: Where DCU Series Fits Between Superman, Supergirl And 2026 Events

    Lanterns features multiple timelines, with the main story set in 2016 and additional sequences taking place in 1996 and 2026. Read More

  7. India Beat Pakistan 5-3 In Hockey World Cup After 16-Year Wait

    India beat Pakistan 5-3 in their first Hockey World Cup clash in 16 years, securing a place in the next round and ending Pakistan’s campaign. Read More

  8. Former Wimbledon Finalist Admits Testing Positive For Cocaine

    The provisional ban bars Kyrgios from competing in or attending any sanctioned ATP or ITF events pending the conclusion of an independent tribunal hearing. Read More

  9. TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations

    Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More

  10. Aadhaar App Update: One Phone Can Now Store Up To 5 Profiles; Check How It Works

    UIDAI describes the Aadhaar App as a smartphone-based application for Android and iOS, while myAadhaar is a login-based online portal. Read More

Before You Go

BIG BREAKING: Tejashwi Yadav to Lead RJD’s Raj Bhavan March in Support of Student Protest

Published at : 20 Aug 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
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