Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 20 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 20 August 2026:

Pak Summons US Chargé d’Affaires After Ambassador Gor Calls J&K Part Of India Pakistan summons US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker after Ambassador Sergio Gor calls Jammu and Kashmir an important part of India. Read More

Pakistan To Honour Two Indian Doctors Who Treated Jinnah, Kept His Illness Hidden From Public Pakistan announces its highest civilian honour for two Indian doctors who treated Muhammad Ali Jinnah, with the award being conferred posthumously. Read More

Congress Reaffirms 1937 Stand On Vande Mataram, Calls For Singing Of First Two Stanzas Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also addressed the meeting, stressing party unity and the need to strengthen the organisation. Read More

Imran Khan’s Hospital Transfer Faces Hurdle, Pakistan Govt To Challenge SC Order Pakistan’s government will challenge the Supreme Court order directing Imran Khan’s transfer from jail to hospital, setting up a fresh legal confrontation. Read More

Salman Khan vs ‘Kala Hiran’: Producer Moves SC Against Teaser Takedown Order Kala Hiran producer Amit Jani has moved the Supreme Court after the Delhi High Court ordered the makers to take down the teaser. Read More

Lanterns Timeline: Where DCU Series Fits Between Superman, Supergirl And 2026 Events Lanterns features multiple timelines, with the main story set in 2016 and additional sequences taking place in 1996 and 2026. Read More

India Beat Pakistan 5-3 In Hockey World Cup After 16-Year Wait India beat Pakistan 5-3 in their first Hockey World Cup clash in 16 years, securing a place in the next round and ending Pakistan’s campaign. Read More

Former Wimbledon Finalist Admits Testing Positive For Cocaine The provisional ban bars Kyrgios from competing in or attending any sanctioned ATP or ITF events pending the conclusion of an independent tribunal hearing. Read More

TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More