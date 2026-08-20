Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 20 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 20 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 20 August 2026:
Pak Summons US Chargé d’Affaires After Ambassador Gor Calls J&K Part Of India
Pakistan summons US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker after Ambassador Sergio Gor calls Jammu and Kashmir an important part of India. Read More
Pakistan To Honour Two Indian Doctors Who Treated Jinnah, Kept His Illness Hidden From Public
Pakistan announces its highest civilian honour for two Indian doctors who treated Muhammad Ali Jinnah, with the award being conferred posthumously. Read More
Congress Reaffirms 1937 Stand On Vande Mataram, Calls For Singing Of First Two Stanzas
Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also addressed the meeting, stressing party unity and the need to strengthen the organisation. Read More
Imran Khan’s Hospital Transfer Faces Hurdle, Pakistan Govt To Challenge SC Order
Pakistan’s government will challenge the Supreme Court order directing Imran Khan’s transfer from jail to hospital, setting up a fresh legal confrontation. Read More
Salman Khan vs ‘Kala Hiran’: Producer Moves SC Against Teaser Takedown Order
Kala Hiran producer Amit Jani has moved the Supreme Court after the Delhi High Court ordered the makers to take down the teaser. Read More
Lanterns Timeline: Where DCU Series Fits Between Superman, Supergirl And 2026 Events
Lanterns features multiple timelines, with the main story set in 2016 and additional sequences taking place in 1996 and 2026. Read More
India Beat Pakistan 5-3 In Hockey World Cup After 16-Year Wait
India beat Pakistan 5-3 in their first Hockey World Cup clash in 16 years, securing a place in the next round and ending Pakistan’s campaign. Read More
Former Wimbledon Finalist Admits Testing Positive For Cocaine
The provisional ban bars Kyrgios from competing in or attending any sanctioned ATP or ITF events pending the conclusion of an independent tribunal hearing. Read More
TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations
Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More
Aadhaar App Update: One Phone Can Now Store Up To 5 Profiles; Check How It Works
UIDAI describes the Aadhaar App as a smartphone-based application for Android and iOS, while myAadhaar is a login-based online portal. Read More