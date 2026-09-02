Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 2 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 2 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 2 September 2026:
Severe Weather, Mud And Debris Hamper Rescue Of Workers Trapped At Hydropower Sites In Nepal
Rescuers battle severe weather, mud and debris to reach workers feared trapped at hydropower sites in Nepal. Read More
Vijay Removes Dior Glasses, Gifts Them To Elderly Woman During Mettur Visit | WATCH
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay gifted his Dior glasses to an elderly woman during his Mettur visit. He also opened the dam gates to release Cauvery water for Samba cultivation across 12 delta districts. Read More
'Avoid Buying, Selling Or Eating Fish Washed Into Bihar From Nepal Floodwaters': Bihar Govt Issues Advisory
The Kosi and Gandak rivers, both fed by waters originating in Nepal, have swelled following the flash floods and are carrying large amounts of debris along with dead fish. Read More
US Forces Launch Strikes On Iran Following IRGC Attacks On American Bases In Jordan
US strikes Iran after IRGC attacks, with Trump warning Tehran that Washington will “hit them hard” amid escalating tensions. Read More
Daayra Trailer OUT: Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Sukumaran Face Off In Meghna Gulzar's Crime Thriller
Daayra trailer is out, introducing Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran as police officers on opposing sides of a case. Read More
Miss Teen International 2026: Cuba's Jhoanna Uranga Wins Crown In Jaipur
Cuba’s Jhoanna Uranga has won Miss Teen International 2026 in Jaipur after competing against contestants from over 30 countries. Read More
Ferrari Unveils Special Michael Schumacher Tribute Livery For Monza 2026
Ferrari will race with a special Michael Schumacher-inspired livery at Monza, featuring seven stars to honour the seven-time F1 world champion. Read More
Watch: Aryna Sabalenka's US Open Look Sparkles With Stunning 127-Carat Jewellery
Sabalenka continues to challenge standard sporting aesthetics by pairing elite athletic execution with high fashion and multimillion-dollar gemstone craftsmanship. Read More
TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations
Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More
India Raises US LPG Imports To $2.60 Billion Amid Strait of Hormuz Crisis
India’s LPG and petroleum product imports from the US surged 254% to $2.60 billion in Q1 2026-27 amid Hormuz crisis disruptions, while US crude oil imports fell 57.5% to $1.57 billion. Read More