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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 2 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 2 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 2 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 02 Sep 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 2 September 2026:

  1. Severe Weather, Mud And Debris Hamper Rescue Of Workers Trapped At Hydropower Sites In Nepal

    Rescuers battle severe weather, mud and debris to reach workers feared trapped at hydropower sites in Nepal. Read More

  2. Vijay Removes Dior Glasses, Gifts Them To Elderly Woman During Mettur Visit | WATCH

    Tamil Nadu CM Vijay gifted his Dior glasses to an elderly woman during his Mettur visit. He also opened the dam gates to release Cauvery water for Samba cultivation across 12 delta districts. Read More

  3. 'Avoid Buying, Selling Or Eating Fish Washed Into Bihar From Nepal Floodwaters': Bihar Govt Issues Advisory

    The Kosi and Gandak rivers, both fed by waters originating in Nepal, have swelled following the flash floods and are carrying large amounts of debris along with dead fish. Read More

  4. US Forces Launch Strikes On Iran Following IRGC Attacks On American Bases In Jordan

    US strikes Iran after IRGC attacks, with Trump warning Tehran that Washington will “hit them hard” amid escalating tensions. Read More

  5. Daayra Trailer OUT: Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Sukumaran Face Off In Meghna Gulzar's Crime Thriller

    Daayra trailer is out, introducing Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran as police officers on opposing sides of a case. Read More

  6. Miss Teen International 2026: Cuba's Jhoanna Uranga Wins Crown In Jaipur

    Cuba’s Jhoanna Uranga has won Miss Teen International 2026 in Jaipur after competing against contestants from over 30 countries. Read More

  7. Ferrari Unveils Special Michael Schumacher Tribute Livery For Monza 2026

    Ferrari will race with a special Michael Schumacher-inspired livery at Monza, featuring seven stars to honour the seven-time F1 world champion. Read More

  8. Watch: Aryna Sabalenka's US Open Look Sparkles With Stunning 127-Carat Jewellery

    Sabalenka continues to challenge standard sporting aesthetics by pairing elite athletic execution with high fashion and multimillion-dollar gemstone craftsmanship. Read More

  9. TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations

    Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More

  10. India Raises US LPG Imports To $2.60 Billion Amid Strait of Hormuz Crisis

    India’s LPG and petroleum product imports from the US surged 254% to $2.60 billion in Q1 2026-27 amid Hormuz crisis disruptions, while US crude oil imports fell 57.5% to $1.57 billion. Read More

Published at : 02 Sep 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
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