Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 2 October 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 2 October 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 2 October 2026:
Flydubai Pilot Smit Machchhar ‘In Good Health’, Recovering Well: Indian Embassy
The Embassy said the Ambassador met Machchhar and his family during the hospital visit and reviewed his condition. Read More
OPINION | India-US Ties: No More Diplomacy Of Deference, Now Diplomacy Of Deterrence
Diplomatic firefighting won't cut it. With sanctions looming, India must confront Trump's Washington head-on. Read More
‘Who Is Being Targeted?’ Rahul Gandhi Alleges Muslims, SCs, STs, OBCs Hit In SIR
Gandhi alleged that the method of voter deletion had been previously exposed by him and claimed that votes were being deleted centrally using software. Read More
Trump Says Flydubai Co-Pilot Who Stabbed Captain Smit Could Have Links To Iran
Trump has said the Flydubai co-pilot could have links to Iran, while stressing that the circumstances surrounding the incident are still being investigated. Read More
Alliance Season 2 Announced: Kunal Kemmu Brings Back Reality Show In January 2027
Alliance Season 2 will premiere on Prime Video on January 14, 2027. Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, the reality series returns with bigger stakes, tougher challenges and an evolved ‘System’. Read More
Devendra Fadnavis Launches Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Prahaar’ Trailer At 26/11 Attack Site, Calls It More Than ‘Mere Entertainment’
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis launched the trailer of Rajkummar Rao's "Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam", a film based on the life of well-known public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. Read More
Asian Games: Nitesh Siwach Misses Gold But Makes Greco-Roman Wrestling History For India
Nitesh Siwach won a historic silver in Greco-Roman wrestling at the Asian Games after losing the 97kg final to Japan’s Yuri Nakazato. Read More
Asian Games: India Sail To Two Medals As Skiff Duos Claim Silver & Bronze
Prince Kurisinkal Noble and Manu Francis won sailing silver as India’s medal tally rose to 65, with cricket and hockey also reaching their finals. Read More
TV Show Announced On Neem Karoli Baba After ‘Hanuman Ansh’ Success, Watch Promo
The promo of the show, based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, was dropped after Hanuman Ansh entered the Rs 400-crore club worldwide. Read More
Anup Bagchi Named HDFC Bank MD & CEO; To Succeed Sashidhar Jagdishan
The bank’s board, based on the recommendation of its Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, approved his appointment as an Additional Director with effect from October 2, 2026. Read More