Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 2 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 2 June 2026:

'Please Wait': Annamalai's Remark Sparks Buzz Over Possible Exit From BJP Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai has intensified speculation over his political future, with reports linking him to a possible new party. Read More

Signature Forgery Case: CID Serves Fresh Notice To Abhishek Banerjee, Summons Him On June 8 CID serves a fresh notice to Abhishek Banerjee and asks him to appear on June 8 in the probe into the alleged signature forgery case. Read More

Gurugram: Family suspects abduction as salesman goes missing; alleges calls from his number Gurugram, Jun 1 (PTI): A salesman at a shoe store here went missing under suspicious circumstances, with his family suspecting the man was kidnapped, police said on Monda. Read More

Iran Suspends Talks With US, Trump Claims Deal Between Israel And Hezbollah Iran suspends US talks over Lebanon strikes, warns of retaliation if Beirut is attacked, as Trump claims Israel-Hezbollah de-escalation. Read More

How Lata Mangeshkar And Mohammed Rafi’s Fallout Helped Suman Kalyanpur Rise In Bollywood Suman Kalyanpur’s Bollywood career reached new heights during the 1960s after the fallout between Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammed Rafi. The singer later delivered memorable duets with Rafi. Read More

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Steal Spotlight After RCB’s Five-Wicket Win Over GT A Night To Remember: Anushka Sharma Cheers Virat Kohli As RCB Wins, Couple’s Celebratory Dance Breaks The Internet Read More

‘How Much Milk Do You Drink?’ Ravi Shashti Asks Vaibhav Suryavanshi; Video Goes Viral The light-hearted exchange between Shastri and Suryavanshi has quickly become one of the most talked-about moments from the IPL 2026 final celebrations. Read More

Whenever I see Virat bhai, he is always there for team: Skipper Patidar Ahmedabad, May 31 (PTI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar couldn't thank Virat Kohli enough for his invaluable suggestions on technical aspect of his batting but also for having his back by standing like a pillar for all the junior members of the squa. Read More

Dhurandhar TV Premiere: Ranveer Singh Film To Air On Three Channels Simultaneously Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is set to premiere on television as its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, gears up for its OTT release. Read More