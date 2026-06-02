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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 2 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 2 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 2 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 02 Jun 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 2 June 2026:

  1. 'Please Wait': Annamalai's Remark Sparks Buzz Over Possible Exit From BJP

    Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai has intensified speculation over his political future, with reports linking him to a possible new party. Read More

  2. Signature Forgery Case: CID Serves Fresh Notice To Abhishek Banerjee, Summons Him On June 8

    CID serves a fresh notice to Abhishek Banerjee and asks him to appear on June 8 in the probe into the alleged signature forgery case. Read More

  3. Gurugram: Family suspects abduction as salesman goes missing; alleges calls from his number

    Gurugram, Jun 1 (PTI): A salesman at a shoe store here went missing under suspicious circumstances, with his family suspecting the man was kidnapped, police said on Monda. Read More

  4. Iran Suspends Talks With US, Trump Claims Deal Between Israel And Hezbollah

    Iran suspends US talks over Lebanon strikes, warns of retaliation if Beirut is attacked, as Trump claims Israel-Hezbollah de-escalation. Read More

  5. How Lata Mangeshkar And Mohammed Rafi’s Fallout Helped Suman Kalyanpur Rise In Bollywood

    Suman Kalyanpur’s Bollywood career reached new heights during the 1960s after the fallout between Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammed Rafi. The singer later delivered memorable duets with Rafi. Read More

  6. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Steal Spotlight After RCB’s Five-Wicket Win Over GT

    A Night To Remember: Anushka Sharma Cheers Virat Kohli As RCB Wins, Couple’s Celebratory Dance Breaks The Internet Read More

  7. ‘How Much Milk Do You Drink?’ Ravi Shashti Asks Vaibhav Suryavanshi; Video Goes Viral

    The light-hearted exchange between Shastri and Suryavanshi has quickly become one of the most talked-about moments from the IPL 2026 final celebrations. Read More

  8. Whenever I see Virat bhai, he is always there for team: Skipper Patidar

    Ahmedabad, May 31 (PTI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar couldn't thank Virat Kohli enough for his invaluable suggestions on technical aspect of his batting but also for having his back by standing like a pillar for all the junior members of the squa. Read More

  9. Dhurandhar TV Premiere: Ranveer Singh Film To Air On Three Channels Simultaneously

    Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is set to premiere on television as its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, gears up for its OTT release. Read More

  10. India, US Enter Final Round Of Talks To Seal First Tranche Of Trade Deal: Piyush Goyal

    India and the US are set for key trade talks in Delhi as both sides move closer to finalising the first tranche of a bilateral pact. Read More

Before You Go

CBSE Portal Update: Board Says Website Likely to Resume by 2 PM, Students Told to Wait

Published at : 02 Jun 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
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