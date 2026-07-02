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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 2 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 2 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 2 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 2 July 2026:

  1. Centre Issues Notice To Meta Over WhatsApp Usernames Roll-Out, Seeks Reply In 3 Days

    Centre asks Meta to halt WhatsApp's usernames feature in India, seeking a detailed explanation within three days. Read More

  2. 'Highly Deplorable': India Slams Demolition Of 125-Year-Old Gurdwara In Pakistan

    The MEA said the incident was not an isolated one and expressed concern over what it described as the continued targeting of religious minorities and their places of worship in Pakistan. Read More

  3. PM Modi Welcomes Japan PM Sanae Takaichi, Eyes Stronger Strategic Partnership

    Earlier, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced her arrival in New Delhi, describing it as her first visit to India and her first official visit to the country as Japan's Prime Minister. Read More

  4. Micron announces USD 250 million investment in Trump Accounts

    Washington, Jul 2 (PTI): Sanjay Mehrotra-led Micron Technologies announced a USD 250 million investment in the Trump Accounts programme, a long-term savings initiative for children, a move that was welcomed by President Donald Trum. Read More

  5. OPINION | Alia Bhatt’s Film Not Even Worth Trolling? People Call Huma Qureshi’s ‘Baby Do Die Do’ The Real ‘Alpha’

    People are saying that Huma Qureshi’s ‘Baby Do Die Do’ is the real ‘Alpha’ and the real ‘Dhurandhar’. Read More

  6. ‘Akanksha Chamola Is Bisexual,’ Claims Shreya Kalra On Lock Upp 2 Amid Her Divorce Buzz From Gaurav Khanna

    Akanksha Chamola remains in the headlines on Lock Upp Season 2 after her divorce revelation from Gaurav Khanna and a personal disclosure about her sexuality surfaced on the show. The incidents have sparked debate over privacy and reality show boundaries. Read More

  7. Shreyas, Abhishek shine with fifties before rain forces abandonment of India’s 1st T20I vs England

    Chester-le-Street (UK), Jul 1 (PTI): Abhishek Sharma’s dynamic 59 and skipper Shreyas Iyer’s composed 68 helped India gain a slice of positivity despite their first T20I against England getting abandoned because of incessant rains here on Wednesda. Read More

  8. No Cap With Megha Prasad | England Has Plan For Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Does India?

    England has a plan for 15-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi. India's bigger challenge is deciding when-and whether-to use him. Read More

  9. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason?

    Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More

  10. Why Smart Indian Investors Are Betting On AI, Space, And Global ETFs

    Indian investors are increasingly looking beyond domestic markets as global themes such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors and commercial space gain momentum. Read More

Before You Go

BREAKING: Court Recovery Records Detail Cash, Dollars and Valuables Seized in Ayodhya Temple Case

Published at : 02 Jul 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
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Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Morning Headlines Todays Morning Headlines Breakfast News
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