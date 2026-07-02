Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 2 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 2 July 2026:

Centre Issues Notice To Meta Over WhatsApp Usernames Roll-Out, Seeks Reply In 3 Days Centre asks Meta to halt WhatsApp's usernames feature in India, seeking a detailed explanation within three days. Read More

'Highly Deplorable': India Slams Demolition Of 125-Year-Old Gurdwara In Pakistan The MEA said the incident was not an isolated one and expressed concern over what it described as the continued targeting of religious minorities and their places of worship in Pakistan. Read More

PM Modi Welcomes Japan PM Sanae Takaichi, Eyes Stronger Strategic Partnership Earlier, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced her arrival in New Delhi, describing it as her first visit to India and her first official visit to the country as Japan's Prime Minister. Read More

Micron announces USD 250 million investment in Trump Accounts Washington, Jul 2 (PTI): Sanjay Mehrotra-led Micron Technologies announced a USD 250 million investment in the Trump Accounts programme, a long-term savings initiative for children, a move that was welcomed by President Donald Trum. Read More

OPINION | Alia Bhatt’s Film Not Even Worth Trolling? People Call Huma Qureshi’s ‘Baby Do Die Do’ The Real ‘Alpha’ People are saying that Huma Qureshi’s ‘Baby Do Die Do’ is the real ‘Alpha’ and the real ‘Dhurandhar’. Read More

‘Akanksha Chamola Is Bisexual,’ Claims Shreya Kalra On Lock Upp 2 Amid Her Divorce Buzz From Gaurav Khanna Akanksha Chamola remains in the headlines on Lock Upp Season 2 after her divorce revelation from Gaurav Khanna and a personal disclosure about her sexuality surfaced on the show. The incidents have sparked debate over privacy and reality show boundaries. Read More

Shreyas, Abhishek shine with fifties before rain forces abandonment of India’s 1st T20I vs England Chester-le-Street (UK), Jul 1 (PTI): Abhishek Sharma’s dynamic 59 and skipper Shreyas Iyer’s composed 68 helped India gain a slice of positivity despite their first T20I against England getting abandoned because of incessant rains here on Wednesda. Read More

No Cap With Megha Prasad | England Has Plan For Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Does India? England has a plan for 15-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi. India's bigger challenge is deciding when-and whether-to use him. Read More

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason? Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More